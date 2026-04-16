The final piece of the New York Giants’ offseason puzzle might be a return to John Harbaugh’s most cherished defensive archetype: the elite, hyper-versatile safety. While the Giants have spent the offseason retooling their defense and offensive weapons, they could get Harbaugh his next elite safety in Ohio State’s Caleb Downs with the No. 5 overall pick.

Harbaugh’s Ravens defenses were always anchored by chess piece safeties—from the Hall of Fame instincts of Ed Reed to the modern-day dominance of Kyle Hamilton. By securing Downs, the Giants wouldn’t just be drafting a defensive back; they would be handing Harbaugh a versatile weapon to perfect the aggressive, multiple-look scheme they are looking to establish in 2026.

The Giants Could Get John Harbaugh His Next Kyle Hamilton

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The comparison between Caleb Downs and Kyle Hamilton isn’t just draft-season hyperbole; it’s backed by an identical do-it-all statistical profile. In 2025, Downs was the engine of an Ohio State defense that ranked No. 1 nationally, earning an elite 83.7 overall PFF grade.

Much like Hamilton, Downs is a positional shapeshifter; last season, he logged 240 snaps at deep safety, 241 in the box, and 146 in the slot. This versatility is the difference maker in a Harbaugh defense, allowing the Giants to disguise blitzes and coverages without ever having to swap personnel. For a team that struggled with secondary consistency in 2025, Downs represents the instant fix that can erase a coordinator’s mistakes.

Elite Production and Award-Winning Pedigree

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After a historic freshman season at Alabama, where he was the first freshman to ever lead the Tide in tackles (107), Downs transferred to Ohio State and somehow got better. In 2025, Downs swept the nation’s top honors, winning the Jim Thorpe Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy while being named a unanimous First-Team All-American for the second consecutive year.

His 2025 stat line—68 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 2 interceptions—only tells half the story; per PFF, he allowed a measly 53.4 passer rating when targeted and gave up zero touchdowns in coverage during his entire Buckeyes tenure.

Metric 2025 Stats (OSU) PFF Overall Grade 83.7 PFF Coverage Grade 87.0 Passer Rating Allowed 53.4 TDs Allowed 0 Interceptions 2 Total Tackles 68

Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs at 5?

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The debate at the No. 5 pick appears to be narrowing down to a tactical choice between two Ohio State teammates. Todd McShay of The Ringer recently noted on The Rich Eisen Show (6:40 mark) that the Giants’ decision will likely come down to Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles if both are available. While Styles offers a massive, linebacker-hybrid frame that would bolster the Giants’ front seven, Downs provides superior coverage range and ball skills.

SNY’s Connor Hughes recently leaned toward Downs in his latest mock draft, after Sonny Styles came off the board a few picks earlier in his projections.

“With Styles off the board, the Giants land Downs, giving new head coach John Harbaugh his Kyle Hamilton in New York. It should be noted: there’s a strong chance this is the pick even if Styles is available,” Hughes wrote.

Positional Value vs. Pure Talent

The only hurdle to a Downs selection is the age-old debate over positional value. Traditionally, safeties aren’t taken in the top five, but as many analysts have argued, Downs is a unicorn whose impact transcends the safety label.

With Dexter Lawrence’s future still a topic of negotiation and the defense needing a new vocal leader, Downs is arguably the safest swing on the board.