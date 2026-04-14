The Giants’ defensive interior has been put under a microscopic lens, primarily due to the ongoing contract stalemate with Dexter Lawrence. Despite the team’s upgrades in free agency, the interior of the Giants’ defensive line remains alarmingly thin — even with Lawrence projected to be on the roster in 2026.

On Monday, the Giants made a move to potentially address this weakness, hosting veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader for a free-agent visit. Reader, a ten-year veteran with 128 career starts, represents the exact type of high-floor, stabilizing veteran the Giants absolutely need to sign to restore structural integrity to a run defense that was decimated in 2025.

Restoring a Broken Run Defense

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In 2025, the Giants’ defense was a sieve on the ground, surrendering a league-worst 5.5 yards per carry to opposing running backs. This failure was rooted in a lack of interior depth that forced Lawrence to take on an unsustainable snap count while playing through a lingering elbow injury. Reader could be the antidote to this dysfunction.

Last season, the 330-pounder earned a 68.9 overall PFF grade across 17 starts for the Lions, proving he still has the strength to anchor against double-teams. By pairing Reader with Lawrence, the Giants can keep both veterans fresh and allow Lawrence to face fewer double and triple teams.

This is why the Giants need to sign DJ Reader. Outside of Dexter Lawrence, they have no one else who can hold it down against double teams like this on the interior. https://t.co/fixwyRGUtG — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) April 14, 2026

Reader Could be Dexter Lawrence Insurance

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While the prevailing internal sentiment is that Lawrence will ultimately remain in New York for the 2026 season, Joe Schoen cannot afford to play a game of chicken without a contingency plan. D.J. Reader, currently ranked as the best remaining free agent regardless of position by Pro Football Focus, provides the veteran insurance the Giants need.

If Lawrence stays, Reader forms a quality duo on the interior; if a blockbuster trade does occur, Reader ensures the Giants aren’t entering training camp with a practice-squad-level interior rotation.

A Pass-Rush Profile that Defies Age

While Reader is primarily known as a run-stuffer, his 2025 metrics suggest he’s evolved into a surprisingly effective interior disruptor. Last season, Reader posted a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade—ranking 21st among 134 qualified interior defenders—and generated 20 total pressures. While he recorded zero sacks in 2025, his ability to compress the pocket from the interior would help create more favorable one-on-one matchups for Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the edges.

For John Harbaugh, who has always prioritized heavy interior fronts, Reader represents the perfect plug-and-play veteran to bridge the gap while younger players like Darius Alexander continue to develop.

Metric 2025 Stats Games / Starts 17 / 17 Overall PFF Grade 68.9 Pass-Rush Grade 72.6 Run-Defense Grade 61.7 Total Pressures 20 Tackles (Solo) 18

Signing Reader is a Move the Giants Cannot Pass Up

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Signing D.J. Reader is about more than just depth; it’s about roster-wide protection. The Giants have invested heavily in a sophomore breakout for Jaxson Dart, but that breakout will be stunted if the defense cannot get off the field.

By securing a veteran of Reader’s caliber, Schoen clears the deck for the 2026 NFL Draft, removing the desperation to reach for a defensive tackle in the early rounds.

With the Ravens also reportedly vying for Reader’s services, the Giants must move quickly to secure Reader and ensure their 2026 defensive identity is one of toughness, not vulnerability. However, they could wait to make the deal official until after the NFL Draft, as the signing would then no longer affect their compensatory pick formula.