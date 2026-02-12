John Harbaugh has assembled an offensive superteam on the New York Giants’ coaching staff. The staff is uniquely characterized by its high volume of former head coaches and coordinators, all aimed at maximizing the development of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

New York Giants Offensive Coaching Staff (2026)

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Position Coach Notable Background Head Coach John Harbaugh 18 seasons w/ Ravens; Super Bowl XLVII Champion. Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy Former Bears HC; 2x Super Bowl Champ as Chiefs OC. Passing Game Coord. / QB Coach Brian Callahan Former Titans HC; developed Joe Burrow as OC in Cincinnati. Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman Former Ravens/Chargers OC; elite run-game architect. Offensive Line Coach Mike Bloomgren Former Rice HC. Tight Ends Coach Tim Kelly Former Texans/Titans Offensive Coordinator. Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall Former Bills & Jags WR coach; developed Stefon Diggs & Brian Thomas Jr. Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart Former HC at FSU, Oregon, and FAU. Asst. Offensive Line Coach Grant Newsome Former Michigan OL coach; developed Joe Moore Award units.

By pairing Matt Nagy’s modern passing concepts with Greg Roman’s historic run-game design and Brian Callahan’s proven track record of developing quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, the Giants have built an extensive offensive brain trust.

Matt Nagy is expected to serve as the primary playcaller and oversee the overall offensive direction. Coming from Kansas City and having worked under Andy Reid’s tutelage, Nagy’s focus will be on a quick, West Coast passing attack that leverages those short passing concepts into an explosive, high-volume attack. While he has had plenty of success coordinating the passing game, Nagy struggled to call an effective rushing attack during his time as the Bears’ head coach.

Enter Greg Roman. While Nagy’s biggest strength is the pass game, and his biggest weakness is the run game, Roman is the exact opposite. While not the OC, Roman has a massive influence on the ground game. He has a long history of leading some of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and in NFL history. The Giants are hoping these two can offset each other’s weaknesses and coordinate an offense that is effective through the air and on the ground.

Then arrives Brian Callahan. Callahan’s sole mission is the technical refinement of Jaxson Dart. After coaching Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr, his success in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow serves as the blueprint for Dart’s sophomore leap. Callahan’s strengths are developing quarterbacks’ fundamentals and mechanics, and implementing collegiate concepts into the offensive game plan — perfect for a promising young quarterback like Dart.

The connective tissue between Nagy’s pass game and Roman’s run game will be the offensive line. Replacing Carmen Bricillo, Mike Bloomgren is tasked with developing the offensive line. Bloomgren is as experienced as they come, having been a former collegiate head coach and having coached many offensive lines in the NFL and NCAA.

The Giants’ Young Offense is Promising

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a young Giants offense, led by an exciting group of first, second, and third-year players, such as Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Adding an experienced coaching staff to the sideline is crucial.

Although these young players have flashed immense potential, they all still have plenty to improve upon in their game. In order for this Giants team to reach the next level and become competitive, these youngsters will need to develop. Harbaugh is ensuring that development goes according to plan by hiring a group of experienced coaches who have led some of the best offenses in the NFL and developed some of the best players in the league.

Synergy Will Be the Key to an Effective Offense

Credit: Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images, Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In the NFL, having too many cooks in the kitchen is a common fear, but John Harbaugh is betting on a Council of Kings to accelerate the development of Jaxson Dart. By hiring three former offensive coordinators—two of whom are former head coaches—Harbaugh has created a specialized hierarchy designed to eliminate the schematic staleness that plagued the Giants in recent seasons.

Despite the different backgrounds that all of these coaches possess, there is schematic overlap in their coaching careers that should draw them together into a collaborative process of building an offense designed around the Giants’ personnel.

The Giants are hoping to see their young offense take a step forward in 2026. Jaxson Dart will lead that charge, but now he has all of the experienced coaching support that he needs to develop into the kind of star quarterback that can elevate the offense around him.