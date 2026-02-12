With free agency just under one month away, the New York Giants will be looking for talent on the defensive side of the ball in an attempt to fix a unit that severely underperformed in 2025. The Giants’ secondary was a major disappointment, but the coaching additions of John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson signal the team’s commitment to fixing the defensive backfield and getting the pass coverage in order.

Alohi Gilman, the hard-hitting safety who stabilized the Ravens’ defense following a mid-season trade in 2025, is set to hit unrestricted free agency this spring. After a 2025 campaign where he proved to be an elite tackler and a trusted communicator, Gilman is a logical target to fix a Giants secondary that lacked an enforcer in the deep half last season.

The Giants Could Target S Alohi Gilman in Free Agency

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alohi Gilman’s 2025 season was a masterclass in adaptability. Traded from the Chargers to the Ravens in October, Gilman made an immediate impact, playing 93.2% of defensive snaps for Baltimore and recording the team’s highest PFF tackling grade (83.3) in his debut.

He finished the year with 90 total tackles, 9 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries, providing the structural integrity that allowed Kyle Hamilton to roam closer to the line of scrimmage.

For a Giants defense that allowed a staggering 2,470 rushing yards in 2025, Gilman’s presence in the box and as a sure-tackler on the back end is exactly what Dennard Wilson needs to implement his scheme.

The Dennard Wilson & John Harbaugh Connection

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gilman spent the 2025 season in Baltimore working under Harbaugh. Although Wilson wasn’t with the Ravens in 2025, the scheme they ran is very similar to the one he helped orchestrate when he was with Baltimore in 2023 as a defensive backs coach.

Gilman’s ability to play in Wilson’s disguised coverage looks and be on the ball post-snap makes him the perfect veteran mentor for young Giants like Tyler Nubin and Dane Belton, who will be transitioning to the new scheme this season.

With Wilson’s history suggesting the Giants could target Caleb Downs at No. 5 overall, Gilman could serve as the bridge starter and defensive quarterback who ensures the transition to Harbaugh’s system is seamless.

The Giants already have Jevon Holland signed to a pricey contract, but Nubin struggled in 2025, and Belton is an impending free agent. Gilman could be a valuable signing to provide the back-end of the defense with depth and stability.

Gilman Would be an Affordable Signing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Financially, Gilman offers a middle-class price point. Coming off a solid 2025 season, Gilman’s projected market value according to Spotrac is around $4.1 million per season. He is projected to get a two-year deal in the range of $8-10 million. This price point is digestible, especially given the Giants’ tight 2026 cap situation.

By securing Gilman on a team-friendly deal, the Giants can address a critical leadership void in the secondary without sacrificing their ability to restructure and pursue other high-end targets.