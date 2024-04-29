Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants approached the 2024 NFL draft with a clear objective to overhaul the quarterback position. They aimed high with a significant offer to the New England Patriots for UNC’s Drake Maye but ultimately failed to secure him. Instead, they shifted focus to Malik Nabers from LSU.

Despite not securing a quarterback, the Giants are focused on strengthening their roster overall, addressing other positions while they continue to evaluate their options for quarterback in the future.

Grading the Giants’ 2024 NFL Draft Class

First Round, No. 6 – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Nabers stood out as perhaps the top playmaker in this draft class, and the Giants were fortunate to select him sixth overall.

In any other draft, less dominated by top-tier quarterback prospects, Nabers could have been a top-three pick. Last season, he amassed 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns with a 69.5% reception rate. At 6 feet, 200 pounds, and only 20 years old, Nabers has the potential to be a foundational player for the Giants for years to come, assuming they can stabilize their quarterback situation.

Grade: A

Second Round, No. 47 (from SEA) – Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

With the departure of Xavier McKinney to free agency, the Giants opted to use their second-round pick on safety. Tyler Nubin, a captain and starting free safety from Minnesota, was their choice.

Despite a meniscus injury affecting his combine performance, Nubin’s on-field performance suggests he’s much better than those numbers. Last year, he recorded 43 tackles, five interceptions, and four pass break-ups, demonstrating his ability to impact games significantly.

Grade: B+

Third Round, No. 70 – Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

The Giants were keen not to leave the draft without bolstering their cornerback ranks, selecting Andru Phillips from Kentucky. Despite some inconsistent performances, Phillips, at 22, was one of the more intelligent players in the draft, evidenced by his strong interviews.

Last season, he collected 46 tackles and six pass break-ups. He’s expected to compete for a slot corner position, adding depth to a position that could still use further strengthening.

Grade: B-

Fourth Round, No. 107 – Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Choosing Theo Johnson, a tight end from Penn State, in the fourth round made a lot of sense for the Giants. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 264 pounds, Johnson racked up 341 yards and seven touchdowns last season, proving to be a formidable red-zone threat.

The Giants hope to develop his all-around game and envision him becoming a significant contributor alongside Daniel Bellinger, especially with the likely departure of Darren Waller.

Grade: B+

Fifth Round, No. 166 (from SF through CAR) – Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue

While there was a strong call for the Giants to select an offensive lineman late in the draft, they chose instead to pick Tyrone Tracy, a running back from Purdue.

A converted wide receiver, Tracy brings excellent pass-catching abilities along with solid rushing skills. Last season, he managed 714 yards and eight touchdowns, leading all college running backs with 4.44 yards after contact per attempt. Tracy is set to become a versatile back for the Giants, contributing both in the backfield and as a primary kick returner.

Grade: B+

Sixth Round, No. 183 – Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

In the sixth round, the Giants addressed their need for additional linebacker depth by selecting Darius Muasau from UCLA. Last year, he recorded 52 tackles and 18 pressures, displaying a playing style similar to Micah McFadden’s. Muasau offers the Giants a solid project in the later rounds, potentially stepping in should McFadden be unavailable.

Grade: B-