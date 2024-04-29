Giants invite a pair of undrafted defensive prospects to upcoming rookie mini camp

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have invited a promising safety and linebacker to their upcoming rookie minicamp for further evaluation. Georgia Tech linebacker Andre White Jr. and Duke safety Jeremiah Lewis got the call to attend the minicamp, starting on May 5, to show their stuff in front of the team’s coaches and front office.

Giants will assess two productive undrafted defenders for potential roster spots

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs the ball against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

White Jr. played well in his final year at Georgia Tech. He registered 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble while amassing 24 total tackles in 10 games played.

Meanwhile, Lewis notched 52 total tackles, four of which were for loss, and four defended passes in his final year at Duke. The 5-11 safety also brought down two interceptions in his senior season.

Is there room for White Jr. and Lewis on the Giants in 2024?

Nov 7, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) makes a touchdown catch covered by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Jeremiah Lewis (39) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen if the Giants will bring either into the fold. They’ve signed seven undrafted free agents already, two of which being players at White Jr. and Lewis’ positions respectively.

Additionally, the two prospects will be joined by at least four other talents. Specifically, White Jr. will have his work cut out for him competing with fellow linebacker Tristan Wheeler out of Richmond.

However, the Giants’ secondary has seen some losses this offseason after safety Xavier McKinney departed for the Green Bay Packers in free agency. Therefore, there is a possibility for both invitees, especially Lewis, to earn a contract and crack the final 53-man roster for the 2024 campaign.