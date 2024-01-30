GM Joe Schoen says Giants will ‘look at every position’ in the NFL Draft, including quarterback

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason following a tumultuous and shortened 2023 campaign from Daniel Jones. After signing a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, Jones turned in a lackluster six games this season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has repeatedly told reporters that the “expectation” is for Jones to remain the starter next season if he is healthy and ready to compete. But he also has not ruled out the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

Giants will consider drafting a quarterback this offseason

While meeting with reporters at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Schoen gave a bit of clarity on the Giants’ plans at the quarterback position. He reiterated that the expectation is that Jones will be the starter when he’s healthy entering training camp. However, he also told Pat Leonard of the Daily News that the team will look at “every position” in the draft when asked about the possibility of drafting a quarterback.

Schoen said the team has needs “across the board,” which is true, but some argue that they have no greater need than that for a new franchise quarterback. Insiders have reported previously that the Giants are expected to target a quarterback this offseason:

“People close to the organization keep telling me Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will pick their quarterback this offseason.” Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda

Schoen’s refusal to rule out a quarterback in the first round could be telling. It could corroborate reports that he and the front office are scouting the top quarterback prospects with the intention of drafting one early in April.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic shared his insights on the Giants’ plans at quarterback in a recent article:

“If Schoen has a conviction that one of these quarterbacks could be the Giants’ version of Allen, he likely won’t hesitate to trade up to secure his guy,” Duggan said. Trading up might be the only option for Big Blue as they currently hold the sixth-overall pick in the draft, possibly putting them out of range for the top quarterback prospects.

There is still a long time between now and the 2024 NFL Draft and the Giants likely have not made their decision on who they will draft or what position they will target in the first round. However, the fact that they are even considering drafting a quarterback is enough to add intrigue to the situation and strike excitement in the hearts of some Giants fans.