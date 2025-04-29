Giants’ YAC king entering pivotal contract season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants didn’t snag a big-name receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft — and that means they’re betting heavily on familiar faces to carry the load this season.

Malik Nabers will continue to shine as the undisputed star of the unit, while Darius Slayton returns on a fresh three-year, $36 million extension to lock down the WR2 role.

But lurking underneath is an intriguing storyline that could shape the future of the offense: Wan’Dale Robinson is entering a pivotal contract year.

Wan’Dale Robinson has everything to prove in 2025

After three seasons with Big Blue, Robinson is gearing up for what could be the most important year of his career.

The 23-year-old slot receiver was a safety valve for Daniel Jones and the Giants’ quarterbacks last season, recording 132 targets, 93 receptions, a 70.5% catch rate, and 699 yards with three touchdowns.

While Robinson showed elite ability after the catch — racking up 374 YAC yards, more than half of his total production — his usage was largely limited to the short game.

In fact, 85 of his targets came within nine yards of the line of scrimmage, and he hauled in 22 of 23 targets behind the line for 79 yards.

Robinson has carved out a role as a quick-hitting, high-volume target — but he needs to show he can be more than just a check-down machine if he hopes to cash in on a major second contract.

Why the Giants might want to keep Robinson long-term

Standing at just 5’8″ and 185 pounds, Robinson isn’t your typical outside threat.

But what he lacks in size, he makes up for with agility, toughness, and elite field awareness.

With Jaxson Dart set to take over the offense in 2026 on a rookie contract, the Giants will have financial flexibility they haven’t enjoyed in years.

Keeping a reliable, chain-moving slot receiver like Robinson could be a smart investment — especially as Nabers commands heavy attention from opposing defenses.

If Robinson can expand his route tree and continue thriving after the catch, he might not just earn a new deal — he could become a vital piece of the Giants’ long-term offensive puzzle.

The clock is ticking for a breakout year

The Giants would love nothing more than for Robinson to explode in 2025, giving them another homegrown star to build around.

And with a young quarterback on the horizon and plenty of cap space opening up, everything is lined up for Robinson to make his case.

Now, it’s just a matter of seizing the moment.

