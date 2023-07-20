Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins raves about Daniel Jones’ elite work ethic

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins burst onto the scene midway through the 2022 season after being claimed off waivers in November. He instantly developed a connection with QB Daniel Jones as the two connected on four touchdowns in the final five weeks of the season.

Hodgins spoke recently in an interview on the 2nd Wind Podcast and discussed his chemistry with Jones. As he enters his second season with New York, Hodgins has “high expectations” for his quarterback.

Isaiah Hodgins has “high expectations” for Daniel Jones in 2023

Jones earned a big payday this offseason, signing a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants, establishing him as the team’s franchise quarterback. The team clearly believes in their signal-caller, but the pressure is there for Jones to justify the contract and prove himself as a top-tier quarterback.

Hodgins told the 2nd Wind Podcast that he has “high expectations” for his quarterback going into 2023.

“I’ve got high expectations for DJ, just because I’ve seen the work, man.” Isaiah Hodgins via the 2nd Wind Podcast

Isaiah Hodgins raves about Daniel Jones’ work ethic

Expectations are high for Jones, but Hodgins has no doubts that he will rise to the occasion. The reason for Hodgins’ confidence: Jones’ work ethic. Hodgins was blown away by his quarterback’s work ethic after joining the team and became heavily impressed by Jones’ abilities in the weight room.

“I’m not going to lie, I definitely didn’t expect his work ethic to be what it was,” Hodgins said. “Like, usually, with quarterbacks — they’re top guys but they’re not like the hardest workers. DJ is definitely up there. He’s always grinding, doing whatever he can to take care of his body, lift. He’ll be in the weight room power cleaning crazy weights, 275-whatever, doing all this middle of the season. Like, first one in there at 5:30, 5:45 — I sort of have to push myself like, ‘okay, I’m going to get here before him. Like, I’ve got to wake up at 5:30 and get here’ because I just see that and it inspires me.”

Isaiah Hodgins believes Daniel Jones is the Giants’ franchise quarterback

The Giants officially labeled Jones their franchise quarterback when they made him one of the ten highest-paid players in the NFL at his position. Hodgins believes that Jones is worthy of that label, saying “He works so hard and I just know, it paid off at the end of last year and I know this year, next few years to come, he’s going to show he really is a franchise quarterback.”

While Jones established himself as the face of the franchise in 2022, Hodgins will be looking to establish himself as a premier receiver in 2023. Hodgins is a player primed for a bigger role this season and has the potential to pull off a breakout campaign.