Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins primed for bigger role in 2023

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Giants welcomed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins from the Buffalo Bills midway through the previous season, few could have anticipated the immediate and significant impact he would have on the team.

Now poised to undertake a full season in New York, Hodgins is projected to play a pivotal part in the Giants’ revamped wide receiver group.

The New York Giants Uncovered a Gem in Isaiah Hodgins

The Giants unearthed a truly special talent in Isaiah Hodgins. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Hodgins demonstrated impeccable hands, not dropping a single one of his 45 targets last season. This exceptional performance resulted in an impressive 123.3 passer rating on his targets, as well as contributing four touchdowns to the Giants’ tally.

Hodgins’ standout performance was showcased in the NFC Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings last season. He posted eight receptions, 105 yards, and a touchdown, averaging a solid 13.13 yards per reception in his debut playoff game.

Hodgins’ Synergy with Head Coach and Quarterback

The 24-year-old made the most of the chance provided by Head Coach Brian Daboll, shining brightly on the field. His performances helped him forge a strong connection with Quarterback Daniel Jones.

While the WR1 spot remains up for contention within the Giants, there’s no doubt that Hodgins will emerge as a formidable red-zone target and play a profoundly influential role in the Giants’ passing game. His past performances and developing synergy with key team members set the stage for what promises to be an exciting season for the New York Giants.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_