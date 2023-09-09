Giants work out former Patriots 3rd round offensive lineman 

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (72) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants still have significant worries about their offensive line despite boasting All-Pro talent like Andrew Thomas at left tackle. Depth—or rather the lack of it—remains a concerning issue for key positions on the team.

Casting a Wide Net: Giants Host Workout Featuring Yodny Cajuste

In their quest to add more depth, the Giants didn’t waste any time and organized a workout session this week. The session prominently featured Yodny Cajuste, a third-round pick by the New England Patriots back in 2019.

Cajuste, 27, played a total of 81 snaps in the 2021 NFL season and 197 snaps last year. During this time, he gave up 16 pressures, including four sacks, one quarterback hit, and 11 hurries. Notably, all of these snaps were at right tackle, which clearly points to some struggles he’s had.

The Peart Equation: Current Depth and Scheme Understanding

If the Giants are considering Cajuste as a swing tackle option, they should also weigh him against Matt Peart, who’s more familiar with the Giants’ scheme. Peart, also 26 and a third-round pick, had 148 snaps this preseason and gave up eight pressures and two sacks. Despite recovering from an ACL tear, Peart managed 117 snaps last season, giving up seven pressures and one sack.

Skill Versus Need: The Giants’ Dilemma

Peart may have shown promise in run-blocking but has been less than stellar as a pass protector. However, considering the shortage of depth in tackle positions across the league, the Giants are not in a position to be overly choosy. Peart at least understands the offensive scheme well, which gives him an edge. The downside is his overall performance, which might lead to a steep decline in production for the Giants if they opt for him as their go-to.

Additional Workouts: Beyond the Offensive Line

While Cajuste was the star of the workout, the Giants didn’t stop there. They also extended invites to safety Nico Bolden and running backs Tyler Goodson and Ellis Merriweather. Clearly, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to add depth and talent to their roster.

By focusing on these workouts and potential additions, the Giants are actively working to address some of their most pressing concerns, particularly in areas where depth is severely lacking.