Giants work out former Jaguars 6th-round defensive back

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret that the New York Giants are in desperate need of support in their secondary, with roster cuts expected on Tuesday and waiver wire claims following shortly after. The challenge is that their CB2 position, alongside Deonte Banks, requires a player with experience—unless the Giants are prepared to field a secondary full of holes and liabilities.

Inexperience in the Giants’ Secondary

Currently, the Giants are set to rely on a significant amount of inexperience. Banks is only entering his second season, Tyler Nubin will be serving as a rookie at free safety, and a range of competitors at cornerback are unlikely to secure the starting job. The starting cornerback opposite Banks could very well be a new face by Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Giants have several paths they could consider.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Junior Visits the Giants

On Monday, the Giants hosted former 6th-round defensive back Gregory Junior for a visit. Junior, initially drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, is coming off a knee injury. The Giants likely wanted to assess his health after rehabilitation. Junior has only played 112 snaps in his career during regular season action, recording 12 tackles and allowing 103 yards across 11 receptions.

Evaluating Junior’s Potential

While Junior has minimal experience and is certainly not a solution for CB2, his 6-foot, 190-pound frame may provide practice squad depth and some projectable traits. At this point, he could be a developmental option rather than an immediate answer.

Nick McCloud: The Current CB2 Option

Currently, Nick McCloud, a former undrafted free agent from 2021, is slated to start alongside Banks. However, even McCloud is a question mark, having minimal experience and struggling during joint practices this offseason. The Giants must consider their options carefully as they seek to solidify their secondary ahead of the regular season.