After months of swirling rumors and active trade discussions during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants have reportedly decided to put a pin in the Kayvon Thibodeaux trade saga. There were rumors of negotiations with the New Orleans Saints during the draft; however, a deal didn’t get done, and the Saints ultimately pivoted, trading for Tyree Wilson.

All offseason long, it seemed like the Giants were inclined to trade Thibodeaux — for the right price. Their asking price was originally reported as a Day 2 pick, with Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reporting that they “would be compelled to make a deal” if offered a late second-round pick or early third-round pick. That offer never came in.

NY Giants Reportedly Seeked 2nd-Round Pick for Thibodeaux in Saints Trade

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According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the front office held firm on its valuation of the former No. 5 overall pick during the NFL Draft, refusing to let him go for anything less than a second-round pick.

“The Saints were the team most interested in trading for Thibodeaux, however, according to a league source. The problem was the sides weren’t close on potential compensation. The Saints’ best offer is believed to have been a fourth-round pick (No. 132), while the Giants were seeking a second-round pick — the Saints had the 42nd selection,” Duggan reported.

While the addition of first-round hybrid defender Arvell Reese initially made Thibodeaux feel like the odd man out, the Giants are signaling that they would rather keep the depth than sell a premium asset for pennies on the dollar.

A Bounce-Back Campaign in a Contract Year?

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Thibodeaux is entering the most pivotal stretch of his career as he prepares to play the 2026 season on his $14.75 million fifth-year option. After a breakout 2023 season with 11.5 sacks, his production dipped in 2025 due to a shoulder injury that limited him to just 10 games.

Last fall, Thibodeaux recorded 2.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hits. However, by keeping him on the roster, the Giants are betting that a healthy Thibodeaux—playing alongside stars like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter—will contribute as premium depth, which could possibly inflate his trade value at the deadline.

The Trade Deadline Contingency Plan

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While the immediate threat of a trade has passed, Thibodeaux’s future in Big Blue remains far from guaranteed. Duggan notes that the trade market can be re-explored at the deadline.

“The Giants also will have the option to shop Thibodeaux at the trade deadline since there’s always a contender in the market for a pass rusher,” Duggan wrote.

For now, Thibodeaux provides the Giants with one of the deepest edge-rushing units in the NFL, a luxury that allows the defense to stay fresh late in games. If the Giants find themselves in a playoff hunt by October, Thibodeaux stays; if they need to recoup picks to address other holes, general manager Joe Schoen now knows exactly what the floor for a deal will look like.