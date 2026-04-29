After months of swirling rumors and active trade discussions during the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants have reportedly decided to put a pin in the Kayvon Thibodeaux trade saga. There were rumors of negotiations with the New Orleans Saints during the draft; however, a deal didn’t get done, and the Saints ultimately pivoted, trading for Tyree Wilson.
All offseason long, it seemed like the Giants were inclined to trade Thibodeaux — for the right price. Their asking price was originally reported as a Day 2 pick, with Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reporting that they “would be compelled to make a deal” if offered a late second-round pick or early third-round pick. That offer never came in.
NY Giants Reportedly Seeked 2nd-Round Pick for Thibodeaux in Saints Trade
According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the front office held firm on its valuation of the former No. 5 overall pick during the NFL Draft, refusing to let him go for anything less than a second-round pick.
“The Saints were the team most interested in trading for Thibodeaux, however, according to a league source. The problem was the sides weren’t close on potential compensation. The Saints’ best offer is believed to have been a fourth-round pick (No. 132), while the Giants were seeking a second-round pick — the Saints had the 42nd selection,” Duggan reported.
While the addition of first-round hybrid defender Arvell Reese initially made Thibodeaux feel like the odd man out, the Giants are signaling that they would rather keep the depth than sell a premium asset for pennies on the dollar.
A Bounce-Back Campaign in a Contract Year?
Thibodeaux is entering the most pivotal stretch of his career as he prepares to play the 2026 season on his $14.75 million fifth-year option. After a breakout 2023 season with 11.5 sacks, his production dipped in 2025 due to a shoulder injury that limited him to just 10 games.
Last fall, Thibodeaux recorded 2.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hits. However, by keeping him on the roster, the Giants are betting that a healthy Thibodeaux—playing alongside stars like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter—will contribute as premium depth, which could possibly inflate his trade value at the deadline.
The Trade Deadline Contingency Plan
While the immediate threat of a trade has passed, Thibodeaux’s future in Big Blue remains far from guaranteed. Duggan notes that the trade market can be re-explored at the deadline.
“The Giants also will have the option to shop Thibodeaux at the trade deadline since there’s always a contender in the market for a pass rusher,” Duggan wrote.
For now, Thibodeaux provides the Giants with one of the deepest edge-rushing units in the NFL, a luxury that allows the defense to stay fresh late in games. If the Giants find themselves in a playoff hunt by October, Thibodeaux stays; if they need to recoup picks to address other holes, general manager Joe Schoen now knows exactly what the floor for a deal will look like.
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