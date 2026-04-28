The Giants walked into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, prioritizing depth and special teams, leading them to select BYU linebacker Jack Kelly with the 183rd overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. While sixth-rounders often face an uphill battle just to survive final cuts, Kelly arrives in East Rutherford with a profile that screams “Harbaugh guy.”

A high-motor defender with special teams experience, Kelly has the physical tools to make an immediate impact on the third phase of the game while developing under the radar. For a team that has prioritized defensive depth and physicality all spring, Kelly represents a low-risk, high-reward flier who could eventually push for defensive snaps.

Giants’ New LB Jack Kelly Could be a Special Teams Spark Plug

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Before he ever sees a snap at linebacker, Kelly is expected to be an impact piece for coordinator Chris Horton’s special teams units. At BYU, Kelly was a core special teams contributor, logging 402 career special teams snaps and consistently grading out as one of the most reliable tacklers in the Big 12.

His 6’1″, 240-pound frame and 4.57 speed allow him to fly downfield on kick coverage, filling the void left by departing veteran contributors. For the Giants, who overhauled their roster to prioritize high-floor athletes, Kelly’s ability to secure a roster spot through special teams is the first step toward becoming a late-round steal.

Untapped Defensive Potential

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While he’s a Day 1 contributor on special teams, Kelly’s 2025 defensive tape suggests he has potential. In his final season at BYU, Kelly recorded 55 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks, showing a surprising knack for timing his blitzes. He finished the year with a 79.7 PFF pass-rush grade, a mark that ranks in the top tier for off-ball linebackers.

By adding Kelly to a room that already features Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese, the Giants are building a linebacker corps that is deep, fast, and physically imposing. If Kelly can refine his instincts in zone coverage, he has the athletic profile to develop into a reliable rotational starter by 2027.

Kelly is a Strong Fit for the Giants and John Harbaugh

Kelly’s path to the NFL is a testament to the grit John Harbaugh has championed since taking over as the Giants’ head coach. Originally a standout at Weber State before transferring to the FBS level, Kelly has consistently played with a chip on his shoulder. In a draft where the Giants cleared the deck to focus on foundational pieces, Kelly is the kind of blue-collar addition that ensures the back end of the roster is as competitive as the front.