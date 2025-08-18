Giants will ‘probably not’ have exciting rookie running back in Week 1 amidst injury

One of the New York Giants’ most exciting additions this offseason came in the fourth round of the draft when they selected Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo was one of the most electric running backs in the nation last season and figures to be a huge addition for the Giants’ offense. However, Big Blue might have to wait a while to feel Skattebo’s impact.

Giants not expecting Cam Skattebo to be ready for Week 1

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Skattebo is “probably not going to make it” in time for Week 1 (h/t Big Blue Film Room).

Skattebo has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss practices and sit out both of the team’s two preseason games thus far.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With only two weeks to go until the season opener, it does not seem likely that Skattebo will be ready in time to face the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

Giants have talent in their backfield to fill in for Skattebo

In the meantime, the Giants have a capable room of running backs who can pick up the slack. Lead back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has taken control of the backfield and impressively run the ball this preseason.

Then there’s Devin Singletary, the veteran whom the Giants signed last offseason. He brings experience to an otherwise youthful group.

Behind those two, however, is a hidden gem in Dante “Turbo” Miller. This second-year running back has been one of the Giants’ brightest stars in the preseason and could make a push for a spot on the 53-man roster — especially if Skattebo is placed on the PUP list to start the year.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Not having Skattebo available for Week 1 would be disappointing, though. He brings a couple of traits to the offense that none of the other running backs possess to the same extent: power and receiving skills.

In 2024, Skattebo tallied 103 forced missed tackles, the second-most in the nation. Skattebo finished the season with a ridiculous 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing while also adding 605 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

The Giants will hope to see the promising rookie get healthy soon so that they can feel his impact early on in the regular season.