Giants’ hidden gem running back has a chance to sneak onto the roster

In the New York Giants’ first preseason game, running back Dante “Turbo” Miller was their standout on offense. He totaled 102 yards from scrimmage, including 80 receiving yards out of the backfield.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll named Miller the Giants’ Offensive Player of the Game. Entering the second preseason game, Miller has an opportunity to sneak onto the Giants’ roster while another running back recovers from an injury.

Cam Skattebo could be sidelined for Week 1

Prized fourth-round rookie RB Cam Skattebo has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. He missed the entire week of practice leading up to this Saturday’s game after suffering a setback a couple of weeks ago.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Skattebo is “probably not going to make it” in time for Week 1 (h/t Big Blue Film Room).

The Giants were unlikely to hold four running backs on their roster going into the regular season, but if Skattebo is not ready to play, they could be incentivized to keep Miller around.

Turbo Miller could sneak his way onto the Giants’ roster

If Skattebo doesn’t make progress toward recovery, he could wind up on the PUP list. If he is placed on the PUP list ahead of Week 1, then Skattebo would have to sit out at least the first four games of the season. That would be disappointing; however, it would open up a roster spot for Miller to compete for the first month of the campaign.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Miller is a unique talent as a 5-foot-9, 201-pound running back who ran a 4.27s 40-yard dash but also put up an impressive 28 bench press reps at his Pro Day.

His speed was evident in the Giants’ first preseason game. With another strong performance against the Jets, “Turbo” could make a case for a roster spot.