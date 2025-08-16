Preview: 7 Giants storylines to follow vs. Jets in preseason MetLife Bowl

The New York Giants got their preseason started with a victory over the Bills, where rookies, reserves, and depth pieces showcased their abilities to fans and the coaching staff. The contest saw many members of the Giants’ 2025 draft class take the field for the first time, and several of them created strong first impressions.

With Big Blue returning home for its annual showdown with the New York Jets, Giants fans will look to see their young stars continue to shine, as well as potential reps for the starters.

Brian Daboll was uncommitted as to whether his starters will take the field, saying to the media, “We’ll do what we think is best for the team.”

With that in mind, here are seven Giants storylines to look out for when they battle the Jets in the MetLife Bowl.

How much will Russell Wilson and the starters play?

Russell Wilson made his Giants debut with the starting offense against the Bills, driving down the field to set up an early 53-yard field goal from Graham Gano. Wilson completed six of seven passes for 28 yards, showcasing his touch and accuracy while not attempting anything downfield.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Wilson discussed his start to the media, saying that “I thought our consistency throughout the whole game made some plays. I thought it was good to be out there, just be with the fellas and obviously to be a New York Giant, what a blessing it is to lead these guys and be a part of that.”

With Brian Daboll deciding to play starters to open the Buffalo game, Giants fans will look to see if he repeats that. More preseason reps with the starting offensive line and receivers can help Wilson become more comfortable leading the Big Blue offense when the games count.

Can Jaxson Dart replicate his success from preseason Week 1?

Jaxson Dart took over for Wilson after the first series, and he impressed fans and analysts alike with his debut. Dart looked poised under center, as he completed 12 of 19 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 24 yards on three attempts and had a passer rating of 106.0.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The highlight of the game came from Dart throwing a deep ball down the left sideline, hitting Lil’Jordan Humphrey in stride for a Giants touchdown. The play showcased Dart’s arm strength and accuracy, as the rookie quarterback looked ahead in his development.

JAXSON DART FIRST TD PASS IN THE NFL.



Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the other end!



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/afUQ8Ijt59 — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

Dart will look to take advantage of what should be another extended opportunity against the Jets and continue his growth in the early stages of his career.

Marcus Mbow is looking like a fifth-round steal

Another rookie who impressed in his debut was offensive tackle Marcus Mbow. The Purdue offensive lineman was selected in the fifth round, but looks more and more like a steal as time goes on. Mbow has trained at all five spots on the offensive line, but Giants fans saw his positional versatility in a game setting this past Saturday.

Mbow started the game at right tackle before switching to left tackle for a few series. He then switched back to right tackle, impressing at both spots. Mbow was on the field for 35 pass-blocking snaps, only surrendering one pressure and zero sacks all game. He also earned several wins in the run game, using his strength to neutralize defenders and create lanes for the Giants’ running backs.

Daboll discussed Mbow’s progress, saying, “I thought he did a good job, protected well, is athletic, knew all the plays, the assignments that he had. He’s had a good camp up to this point. We played him on both sides and he’s done a nice job since he’s been here.”

Look for Mbow to continue to get quality reps this preseason at both tackle positions, as the Giants may turn to him to take over a starting spot on the offensive line at some point in the future.

RB Dante “Turbo” Miller is fighting for a roster spot

Dante Miller may have been the most impressive player against the Bills, as Brian Daboll named him the Player of the Game after his performance this past Saturday. Miller ran the ball 10 times for 22 yards, but stood out most as a receiver.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Miller showed fans where he got his nickname from, catching seven passes for 80 yards. He was quick and elusive, doing his damage after the catch by making defenders miss. He also picked up a tackle on special teams, doing everything he can to earn a place on the roster.

Even with the Giants having three solid running backs in Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, and Devin Singletary, Miller will continue to make his case for an active roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad.

Montrell Washington is looking to build off a strong performance

Montrell Washington has been another diamond in the rough for the Giants. The former Broncos and Chiefs reserve receiver has been standing out in practice, but he put that on film for all to see against the Bills.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Washington caught three passes for 60 yards, showcasing his big-play ability. His biggest highlight was a 28-yard catch-and-run off a screen pass from Dart, where Washington juked out a defender before turning on the jets for a big play up the right sideline. Look for him to continue to showcase his growth the remainder of the preseason.

Deonte Banks & Cor’Dale Flott are battling for the CB2 job

Brian Daboll made a statement by keeping Banks on the field for the entire first half, despite most other starters being sent to the bench after the first series. Banks has had a turbulent training camp following a down sophomore season, and recently struggled to cover Jets’ wide receiver Garrett Wilson during Tuesday’s joint practice.

Banks did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but he is in a battle with Cor’Dale Flott for the second starting cornerback spot opposite Paulson Adebo. Both players will look to make a strong showing in the remaining preseason games for a starting nod in September.

Abdul Carter and the Giants’ pass rush won’t make it easy for the Jets

Third overall pick Abdul Carter rounds out this list after a strong debut on Saturday, despite only playing six snaps with the starting defense before being subbed out. Three of those snaps were passing plays, and Carter recorded a pressure on each one of them, showcasing his unique ability right out of the gate.

Carter has been terrorizing the Giants’ offensive line during practices, and that has made its way to the joint practices against the Jets. With Carter saying that he will not get a haircut until he gets his first NFL sack, it remains to be seen how many opportunities he will have against Gang Green.

Surrounded by loads of talent on the defensive line, Carter will look to make the most of his preseason snaps before the Giants head to Washington to kick off the regular season. Whether it comes against Jets starters or backups, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Carter to come up with a sack or big play to announce his presence in the NFL.