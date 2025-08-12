Giants uncovered a gem with violent 5th-round offensive lineman

The New York Giants’ rookie class had a strong debut against the Buffalo Bills in their first preseason game on Saturday. Jaxson Dart stole all the headlines with his hot start to his career, but it was the performance of the Giants’ mid-round picks that should really give them confidence entering the 2025 season.

Marcus Mbow was one of the Giants’ most impressive performers on Saturday

Fifth-round rookie offensive lineman Marcus Mbow was impressive in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills. He was on the field for 49 total snaps (43 at right tackle and six at left tackle), including 35 pass-blocking snaps.

Across those 35 reps, Mbow surrendered only one pressure and zero sacks, earning an 81.2 Pass Block Grade from Pro Football Focus.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In addition to his impressive work in pass protection, Mbow demonstrated his power and violence as a run blocker. He earned several wins in the run game in decisive fashion with a couple of smackdowns and pancakes.

NFL Network film expert Brian Baldinger gave a glowing review of Mbow following his preseason debut.

“I thought the best Giants rookie on Saturday was Marcus Mbow,” Baldinger said in his film breakdown on X. “He was awesome.”

.@giants the best rookie performance was @MarcusMbow All I heard was SMACK SMACK. all I saw was SWAT SWAT. Let's go go go. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/m5cywGj81T — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 10, 2025

It’s only been one preseason game, but the Giants have to feel good about what they have seen from Mbow so far. Not only did he impress in this exhibition match, but he has been turning heads all summer.

Mbow earned first-team reps during training camp at both right tackle and left tackle. The rookie is coming along nicely as he sets out to prove he can one day be a long-term answer at one of the starting five positions on the Giants’ offensive line.