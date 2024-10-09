Giants will face a $19.3M decision with Daniel Jones in 2025

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are witnessing something of a comeback with quarterback Daniel Jones, who is striving to revive his career after an ACL tear cut short his 2023 season. Following a playoff appearance in 2022, where Jones led the Giants to a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, his trajectory took a downturn after the injury. Before his season ended prematurely, Jones was already struggling to regain his form.

However, with an improved offensive line and the emergence of rookie sensation Malik Nabers, Jones is showing signs of a turnaround. In Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, he put together a dominant performance, completing 23 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 38 yards.

Better Support, Better Results

Jones’ improved performance can be attributed to stronger pass protection and head coach Brian Daboll’s effective play-calling, as he takes over offensive duties this season. The offensive line, combined with Nabers’ impressive playmaking abilities, has given Jones the support he needs to show competence on the field.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a disappointing start to the season, things seem to be heading in the right direction for the Giants. Still, as the season progresses, the team will eventually have to make a critical decision regarding Jones’ future.

The Giants’ Contract Dilemma: To Keep or Cut?

At the end of the 2024 season, the Giants will have the option to take an out in Jones’ contract. Doing so would come with a $22.2 million salary hit but offer $19.4 million in cap savings. This raises the question: Will the Giants stick with Jones or look for a new quarterback?

The decision might involve seeking a rookie quarterback or opting for a bridge veteran at a lower cost. While quarterbacks like Sam Darnold could be available, they may not offer much of a financial advantage over keeping Jones. The ideal scenario would involve drafting a rookie quarterback in a weaker draft class and allowing them to learn behind an experienced veteran for a season before taking over the reins.

Jones as a Potential Bridge for the Giants’ Future

In the event that the Giants choose not to move on from Jones, he could serve as a bridge quarterback in 2025, his seventh season with the organization. In a best-case scenario, Jones would continue to improve and cement his role as the team’s long-term franchise quarterback. However, even if that doesn’t happen, keeping Jones for one more year would allow General Manager Joe Schoen to reduce the financial burden. By cutting Jones in 2026, the Giants would incur only $11.1 million in dead money while saving a significant $47.5 million in cap space.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Even if Jones doesn’t lead the Giants to a miraculous Super Bowl run, they may opt to wait for a more favorable financial situation before making a move. Since the money saved from releasing Jones may not immediately benefit the team due to the need for a bridge quarterback, it could make sense to let a rookie sit and learn for a year rather than throwing them into the fire too soon.

The Alternative: Pursuing a Veteran Quarterback

One alternative the Giants could explore is acquiring a proven veteran like Kirk Cousins via trade. Cousins could step in and take advantage of a team that has a strong foundation with several key pieces already in place. The Giants have the talent to compete, with standout players such as Dexter Lawrence, one of the best defensive players in the league, Brian Burns as an elite edge rusher, and Andrew Thomas anchoring the offensive line at left tackle.

Additionally, with Malik Nabers showing tremendous potential and a solid supporting cast on both offense and defense, the Giants might be better positioned to make a playoff push with the right quarterback in place — for all we know, Jones could be that solution, but we need to see far more.

Giants’ Future: A Critical Decision Looms

The Giants may be structured to turn things around quickly, but getting the quarterback position right is essential. For now, Daniel Jones has the opportunity to bounce back and turn his situation around. However, the team faces some big financial decisions in the coming years. Saving $19.3 million by cutting Jones could be tempting, but it will come down to whether the Giants can find a quarterback capable of leading them to success.

In the end, whether it’s sticking with Jones or pursuing another option, the Giants must make the right choice to capitalize on their roster’s potential and build a team that can compete for years to come.