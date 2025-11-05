The New York Giants watched the rest of the NFC East make big splashes at the 2025 NFL trade deadline — and did nothing. For a team sitting at 2–7, it was both expected and frustrating.

The Dallas Cowboys added linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, while the Philadelphia Eagles snagged edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from Miami to bolster their already-stacked defensive front. Those are the kinds of moves that swing playoff races. But for the Giants, any talk of a postseason push ended weeks ago.

General manager Joe Schoen decided to play the long game, keeping his draft capital intact instead of burning it on short-term fixes. And honestly, it was the right call.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A losing record brings clarity

At 2–7, there’s no illusion about where the Giants stand. They’re not one player away — they’re multiple. The roster lacks depth, the offense remains inconsistent, and while rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown flashes of brilliance, he doesn’t have the supporting cast he needs to grow.

That reality shaped the Giants’ approach to the deadline. They reportedly made calls on several big-name players but walked away when the prices got too steep. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported, “[The Giants] made calls on some big players but decided it was best not to give up substantial draft capital.”

It’s the kind of restraint that’s difficult in a market where fans are desperate for hope, but Schoen understands this team isn’t one trade away from turning the season around.

The wide receiver question

The Giants’ main focus was reportedly at wide receiver, where help is badly needed. With Malik Nabers out for the year after tearing his ACL, Dart has been left throwing to Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson — neither of whom projects as a true No. 1 option.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s believed Schoen explored potential deals for several wideouts, including a possible inquiry about Miami’s Jaylen Waddle. But with the Dolphins asking for a first-round pick, the Giants were never going to part with a projected top-10 selection.

Instead, the front office will likely turn its attention to the 2026 NFL Draft, where wideouts like Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate could fit perfectly alongside Nabers when he returns. Building through the draft, not buying at the deadline, is how teams in their position climb back to relevance.

Staying patient for the bigger picture

Fans may not like it, but standing still was a sign of growth for the Giants. It shows that Schoen is resisting the temptation to chase quick fixes that only delay a proper rebuild. There’s a bigger picture at play — developing Dart, adding talent through the draft, and constructing a roster that can finally sustain success.

The rest of the division got stronger this week. The Giants didn’t. But if Schoen’s patience pays off next spring, it might not matter in the long run.