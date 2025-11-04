The New York Giants aren’t playing for playoff hopes anymore — they’re playing for Jaxson Dart’s future. The rookie quarterback has shown flashes of genuine star potential, but without real weapons around him, it’s becoming harder to evaluate what he can truly be.

At this stage, every snap matters for his growth. Chemistry, timing, and trust — the basic building blocks of quarterback development — can’t happen if his best options are Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, the latter entering a contract year with no guarantee of returning. The Giants need more firepower, not just to compete in games, but to build an offense worth believing in.

The search for a real weapon begins

It’s no secret the Giants have been linked to a handful of big-name wide receivers. But perhaps the more intriguing target is one that hasn’t dominated headlines — Chicago Bears wideout Rome Odunze.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old is only in his second season after being selected ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while his ceiling remains incredibly high, his role in Chicago has been smaller than expected. This year, he’s caught 31 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns, though he’s also dropped three passes along the way. The numbers are respectable, but they don’t scream “untouchable.”

Odunze’s father even hinted at frustration, posting on social media after Week 9 about his son’s lack of targets. For a front office like the Giants, always searching for overlooked opportunities, that might be the kind of smoke worth investigating.

Odunze’s fit in New York

Odunze would check a lot of boxes for the Giants. He’s a polished route runner, can create separation at all three levels of the field, and brings the physicality they’ve been missing on the outside. At 6-foot-3, he’d give Dart the kind of big-bodied receiver who can win contested catches — something the current group has sorely lacked.

Financially, he’s also a dream fit. Still on his rookie contract, Odunze would be cost-controlled for several years, giving the Giants flexibility to build elsewhere. The only issue is that the Bears likely view him as a long-term cornerstone, especially given his pedigree and upside. But that shouldn’t stop general manager Joe Schoen from at least making the call.

Should the Giants take a swing?

If there’s even a sliver of tension brewing between Odunze’s camp and the Bears, this is the kind of move that could accelerate the Giants’ rebuild. Dart needs a real No. 1 option right now (and assumed No. 2 when Nabers returns) — someone young, dynamic, and capable of growing alongside him.

The Giants can’t afford another season of half-measures on offense. Whether it’s Odunze or another player like him, Schoen’s job is to be aggressive. For the first time in years, they finally have a quarterback worth building around. Now, it’s about giving him the arsenal to prove it.