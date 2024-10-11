Giants’ veteran wide receiver could have another big game without star rookie

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants officially ruled out star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers for the second consecutive game as he recovers from a concussion, leaving the door open for veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton to step in as the top receiving target once again in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Darius Slayton was tremendous for the Giants in Week 5

Slayton delivered a strong performance for the G-men at a time they really needed it last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Nabers sat out that game and Slayton hauled in eight catches for a team-high 122 yards and he recorded a touchdown as well.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

His efforts were instrumental in the Giants’ stunning upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Slayton will look to do the same in a big matchup against the struggling Bengals as the Giants look to improve their record to 3-3.

Like last game, it is likely that Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson will be the main focal points in the passing game. Robinson recorded six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against Seattle. Oddly enough, those 36 yards were the second-lowest he had in a single game this season, though he was going up against a tough Seahawks defense.

A weak Bengals pass rush opens the door for Slayton to have another big game

The Bengals, on the other hand, do not have the same imposing defense as the Seahawks do. Cincinnati currently has a PFF pass coverage grade of 56.2, which is the eighth-worst in the NFL. Additionally, the Bengals have the second-worst graded pass rush by PFF in the league at 51.5, with only the Carolina Panthers possessing a lower grade.

For Slayton, that increases his chances of being a crucial playmaker in the Giants’ offense in Week 6. Prior to Week 5, the veteran had been essentially a non-factor in the offensive game plan, as he hadn’t recorded more than five targets in any of the team’s first four games this season.

The Giants have an opportunity to turn their season around Sunday

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Giants now will have an opportunity to get more creative in the passing game given the Bengals’ weak defense against it. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been a pleasant surprise after a disastrous Week 1, as since then he has thrown six touchdowns and only one interception. This would be his best chance to continue those positive trends.

For Slayton, another big game from him could sway the Giants into re-implementing him into their schemes. He could also be their next-best deep threat behind Nabers, and New York could have a very solid group of guys that can make big plays to expand their offense.