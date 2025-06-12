Giants’ veteran receiver says Jalin Hyatt added ’15-20 pounds’ of muscle in offseason

The New York Giants are hoping for a big step forward from third-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt this season.

After showing flashes as a rookie, Hyatt took a step back in year two of his career.

But this spring, few have shone brighter than Hyatt during the Gians’ OTAs. Fellow veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton might have just revealed the key to Hyatt’s potential breakout season.

Darius Slayton told reporters that Jalin Hyatt added 15-20 pounds this offseason

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Slayton told reporters on Thursday that Hyatt “put on 15-20 pounds” of muscle mass this offseason.

“He came back swelled up,” Slayton said in a video posted by SNY. “He put on a good about 15-20 pounds, I think. He definitely looks bigger, he looks stronger, and that’s definitely helped his game some. I think he’s definitely made strides so far this spring.”

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout OTAs, Hyatt has received praise from his teammates, including new quarterback Russell Wilson. Hyatt has corralled several deep touchdown passes delivered by Wilson this spring.

“Jalin Hyatt, he’s a guy that I really believe in,” the veteran quarterback told the media last week.

Giants are hoping for a breakout from Hyatt in 2025

When the Giants traded up to draft Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they were hoping to receive an explosive weapon.

There were flashes of that explosiveness during his rookie season as he totaled 373 yards on 23 receptions (16.2 yards per reception).

Last season, though, Hyatt suffered a severe regression, hauling in only eight receptions for 62 yards on the season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hyatt’s biggest strength has always been his speed and deep receiving ability. However, his biggest weakness has arguably always been his lack of strength and physicality.

With added muscle to his frame, Hyatt should see some improvement in his physicality. This, paired with a quarterback who throws an elite deep ball, could spark a potential breakout for the Giants’ third-year wide receiver.