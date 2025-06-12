Giants’ superstar receiver ‘progressing’ from lingering toe injury

The New York Giants have been on the practice field without their star playmaker Malik Nabers.

Nabers has been sidelined throughout OTAs as he rehabs a toe injury that has bothered him since college.

Malik Nabers is progressing from his toe injury

According to head coach Brian Daboll, Nabers is “progressing” in his injury recovery, but is still rehabbing. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan added that Nabers has “done some walk-through stuff” during OTAs, but has not participated in team drills.

Daboll told the media at the start of OTAs that the team was “being smart” with Nabers and his injury recovery.

“We’re being mindful of his toe that he’s had,” Daboll said in May, while adding that the wide receiver did not require a procedure. “Nothing serious, but we’re being smart with him in terms of the rehab part of it. So that’s where we’re at.”

Daboll told the media that Nabers has had the injury “for a while, back in college, too.”

Giants hope Nabers will be back for training camp

In the meantime, third-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has received the majority of the first-team reps in place of Nabers, and he has made the most of them. Hyatt has been among the biggest standout performers at Giants practice this spring.

OTAs do feature team drills, but they are essentially a warmup for training camp, which doesn’t kick off until later in July. The Giants will be hopeful that Nabers can participate in training camp, and it sounds like he will be ready in time.

The Giants wrap up OTAs on Friday before kicking off a brief mandatory minicamp from June 17-19. Then they will break for the summer and return for training camp in late July.