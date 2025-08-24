Giants’ underrated tight end could steal a roster spot

The New York Giants are facing a fascinating problem: too many tight ends and not enough roster space to keep everyone.

Theo Johnson is penciled in as the starter, but the competition behind him is shaping up into one of preseason’s biggest battles.

Daniel Bellinger, once viewed as a long-term option, is suddenly at risk of being cut despite his experience with the team.

The Giants would save $3.4 million by releasing Bellinger, a reality that makes his position even more precarious this summer.

In today’s NFL, production and cap savings often outweigh loyalty, and Bellinger hasn’t provided enough impact to guarantee survival.

Greg Dulcich makes his case

Enter Greg Dulcich, the former Denver Broncos third-rounder who looks rejuvenated since joining New York earlier this offseason.

Dulcich carries only a $1.4 million cap hit, making him both an affordable option and a potential red-zone weapon.

During preseason action, he’s hauled in seven receptions for 53 yards, scoring three touchdowns while working efficiently with Jaxson Dart.

It’s not just the stats—it’s the way Dulcich moves, finding space in crowded end zones and making difficult catches look routine.

His chemistry with Dart has been especially noticeable, giving the rookie quarterback a security blanket when drives stall inside the 20.

Why the Giants may lean toward Dulcich

Dulcich’s value goes beyond touchdowns. He offers a blend of receiving upside and improving blocking ability at a manageable cost.

With the Giants still needing reinforcements at linebacker and safety, saving money by replacing Bellinger with Dulcich makes financial sense.

Roster-building often feels like solving a puzzle—Dulcich may be the piece that unlocks cap flexibility without hurting offensive production.

The front office knows he can’t be their every-down tight end, but his versatility checks important boxes in a crowded room.

Sometimes the difference between roster survival and release comes down to fit, and Dulcich appears to be fitting in quickly.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Fidone adds another wrinkle

Adding to the chaos is seventh-round rookie Thomas Fidone, who’s looked far more polished than his draft status suggested.

Fidone has been making difficult grabs in camp, showcasing reliable hands and surprising route-running skills for a player taken so late.

Coaches love when rookies outperform expectations, and Fidone’s flashes could force the Giants into an even tougher roster decision.

It’s not often that a seventh-rounder outshines a former starter, but Fidone has brought undeniable energy and playmaking to camp.

His ability to stretch the field and provide another dynamic passing option makes him hard to overlook heading into final cuts.

Decisions ahead

The Giants face a dilemma: stick with Bellinger’s experience or embrace upside and financial flexibility with Dulcich and Fidone.

This is where the NFL mirrors a high-stakes game of musical chairs—when the music stops, someone talented will be left standing.

For now, Dulcich’s red-zone efficiency and Fidone’s surprising flashes have put the pressure squarely on Bellinger’s shoulders heading into September.

The Giants can’t keep everyone, and their final choices at tight end could reveal much about their roster-building philosophy.

At the very least, fans should expect drama, because this position battle is shaping up as one of the team’s biggest storylines.