Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. still sidelined, leaving major opportunity for the rookie

October 3, 2025

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did not practice on Thursday.

Giants: Tyrone Tracy Jr. sits leading into next game

Tracy Jr. (shoulder) was absent for the first time in the campaign Sunday in the Giants’ 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is now the second day this week that he’s been sidelined. Tracy Jr. also sat the Friday leading into the victory.

The Purdue product originally left New York’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. That placed Tracy Jr.’s slow campaign at a standstill.

Giants will likely lean on Cam Skattebo next Sunday

Earlier reports said that Tracy Jr. would miss more than one week. Should the 210-pounder not practice on Friday, that will likely sideline him for the Giants’ next game.

New York will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Giants will likely look to Cam Skattebo to deal with the lion’s share of carries again.

Skattebo played well with 79 rushing yards in New York’s win over Los Angeles. The 5-foot-11 rusher has 181 rushing yards for the campaign.

Meanwhile, Tracy Jr. will look to improve the 68 rushing yards he has for the campaign in three games played. New York will look for him to return at 100 percent.

