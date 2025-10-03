Giants’ $30 million offensive lineman could finally be turning a corner

When the New York Giants signed Jon Runyan to a three-year, $30 million deal, the expectation wasn’t perfection—it was stability. Through the early weeks of the season, stability wasn’t exactly the word most fans would’ve used to describe the 28-year-old guard. But Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers gave Runyan the kind of breakout moment that justified why the Giants invested in him.

Runyan delivers his best performance of the season

Against the Chargers, Runyan logged 76 snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure. For an offensive line that has struggled to keep quarterbacks clean in recent years, that type of performance is gold. Pro Football Focus rewarded him with an 87.3 pass-protection grade, one of the best marks on the team all year.

Through five games, Runyan has surrendered nine pressures and two sacks over 277 snaps. On paper, that’s serviceable but not spectacular. But context matters, and Sunday’s game showed how effective he can be in the right setup.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Andrew Thomas effect

The biggest difference? Andrew Thomas was finally on the field for the entire game. Thomas’s presence at left tackle doesn’t just lock down one of the NFL’s most important positions—it makes everyone around him better.

Last season, some of Runyan’s best stretches of play also came when Thomas was healthy. When Thomas went down, the line unraveled, and Runyan’s flaws became more pronounced. With Thomas back, Runyan looked like a different player, confident in his assignments and able to focus on his responsibilities instead of covering for constant breakdowns on the edge.

It’s the classic ripple effect of offensive line play. One elite tackle can shift the balance across the entire front, and Runyan reaped the benefits of that stability against the Chargers.

Why the left side is crucial for the Giants

The Giants’ offensive identity is tied closely to their ability to run the football. That means the left side—anchored by Thomas and Runyan—must hold up not only in pass protection but also in carving out lanes for the ground game.

So far this season, the Giants have tried to establish balance, and running behind the left side should be their bread and butter. Runyan’s ability to complement Thomas by sealing gaps and providing clean pockets for Jaxson Dart will be critical as the rookie quarterback develops.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A step in the right direction

Runyan still has plenty to prove over the next three years. His 29 pressures allowed last season with Big Blue remain a cautionary reminder that inconsistency can derail his value. But Sunday’s outing was a glimpse of what the Giants hoped for when they signed him: a steady veteran who can elevate his play when surrounded by the right pieces.

If Thomas stays healthy, Runyan’s contract may start to look less like a gamble and more like a bargain. Against the Chargers, he didn’t just block well—he reminded the Giants that the investment could still pay off.