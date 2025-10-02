Giants plan to ‘roll with what they have’ at wide receiver after Malik Nabers injury

The New York Giants lost their top offensive skill position player in Week 4 as Malik Nabers went down with a torn ACL. This loss leaves the Giants’ receiving corps weak, leading to speculation that they could bring in reinforcements.

However, the Giants might opt to stick with the group that they have, feeling like they cannot replace Nabers with any mid-season acquisition.

Giants plan to roll with their receiving corps

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Giants do not have much interest in adding talent at wide receiver.

“When I asked about the Giants making a move to add a receiver via trade or free agency, the response I got was, ‘There are no replacements for Malik Nabers. You can’t replace that guy.’ Very true. So the Giants seem inclined to roll with what they have at this point,” Fowler reported.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As things stand, Darius Slayton is set to become the Giants’ No. 1 receiver in Nabers’s absence. He will lead the group that also includes reliable slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and a pair of relative unknowns in Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins.

A group of Slayton, Robinson, Hyatt, and Collins is not exactly going to strike fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators. But nevertheless, the Giants don’t seem to be inclined to seek an upgrade.

Do the Giants have enough talent at wide receiver?

The Giants are not wrong to think they cannot replace Nabers. That much is absolutely true. Nabers is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and there is no veteran on the free agency or trade market who would replicate his production.

Prior to his injury, Nabers had 127 catches in his first two NFL seasons, second most catches by any player in his first 20 games behind only Odell Beckham Jr., who had 141 (h/t ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Slayton’s career high is 770 yards, which he totaled in 2023 as the Giants’ primary receiving target. Robinson has never eclipsed 700 yards receiving.

Hyatt has barely played this season after being largely phased out of the offense last season. This will be a massive opportunity for him to right the ship and get back into the coaching staff’s good graces.

Collins, an undrafted rookie, will also have an opportunity to make a name for himself throughout the rest of this season. He flashed his potential during the preseason and training camp.

The Giants’ current plan might be to roll with what they have, but in the ever-evolving NFL, plans can always change. It is a week-to-week league, and the G-Men might be comfortable with the receiving corps that they have now, but they could change their minds on that depending on how the group performs in their upcoming matchups.