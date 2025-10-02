Giants’ 3rd round bust has a chance to revive his career

The New York Giants’ worst nightmare unfolded in Week 4 when Malik Nabers went down with a torn ACL, ending the star’s season just as it was beginning to blossom. Nabers had been the engine of the Giants’ passing game, a player who could bail out the offense even when things broke down.

Without him, the Giants are left searching for answers, and one unlikely candidate suddenly has a chance to step forward—former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt.

A career on the brink

Hyatt’s career to this point has been defined more by frustration than flashes. Drafted in 2023 with the hope his vertical speed would stretch defenses, the Tennessee product looked like a project with upside. As a rookie, he teased potential with 23 receptions for 373 yards, including a few deep-ball highlights that suggested he could eventually find his role.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But instead of progressing, Hyatt regressed. His second year was a disaster—just eight receptions for 62 yards and a costly drop. By the time the 2025 season kicked off, he had become an afterthought, buried on the depth chart and playing limited snaps without so much as a target.

Now, almost by circumstance, Hyatt is being handed an opening. With Nabers gone, the Giants need someone to step up. Hyatt’s NFL future may very well hinge on what he does with this chance.

A receiver without a role

The Giants will also lean on Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson to fill the void, but the offense still lacks the downfield threat Nabers brought every week. Hyatt has the speed to fill that hole, even if his track record doesn’t inspire confidence.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hyatt logged 18 snaps after Nabers went down. The troubling part? He wasn’t targeted once. That says as much about the Giants’ lack of trust in him as it does about his fit in the scheme. If the team doesn’t start dialing up plays designed to get Hyatt open, his opportunities may fade as quickly as they appeared.

Hyatt is also an underwhelming blocker on the outside, so if he doesn’t make an impact as a receiver, UDFA Beaux Collins could work his way into the mix sooner rather than later.

Still, Hyatt himself seems to believe this is his moment. He spoke candidly about Nabers being one of his closest friends on the roster and admitted he sees this as his chance to shine. Sometimes, players need the door opened by circumstances beyond their control, and Hyatt has that opening now.

How Jaxson Dart could change the equation

One reason for optimism is rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart thrives on pushing the ball downfield. That style of play could naturally mesh with Hyatt’s best trait—his vertical speed.

If defenses key on Slayton and Robinson, Hyatt could slip behind coverage and finally provide the explosive plays that once made him such an intriguing draft pick. The Giants don’t need him to replicate Nabers’ all-around dominance. They just need Hyatt to be a credible threat, someone who can flip the field with a single catch.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A final chance to prove himself

This feels like a career crossroads for Hyatt. With Nabers sidelined, the Giants don’t have the luxury of ignoring him any longer. If he can rise to the moment, he could carve out a sustainable role and salvage what has so far been a disappointing career.

If not, his time with the Giants—and possibly in the NFL—may be nearing its end. For Hyatt, the road to redemption starts now, and the opportunity is sitting right in front of him.