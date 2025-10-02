Giants’ former 3rd round pick might be an All-Pro in the making

The New York Giants have swung and missed on plenty of mid-round draft picks in recent years, but Andru Phillips is quickly proving he won’t be one of them. The 23-year-old nickel cornerback showed why the organization is so high on him with a performance against the Los Angeles Chargers that turned heads across the league.

A dominant outing against the Chargers

In Sunday’s matchup, Phillips was targeted seven times and allowed only two receptions for a total of 10 yards. That kind of lockdown performance isn’t common for a second-year player, and it offered a glimpse of what he could become as his game matures.

What’s even more impressive is that Phillips has been consistently disruptive. He currently leads the NFL with eight pass breakups while also recording two interceptions. Those numbers don’t just happen by accident — they reflect strong instincts, fluid movement, and the confidence to close quickly on the ball.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing bigger than his frame

Phillips may not have the build of a linebacker, but his style of play often resembles one. He throws himself into the run game with aggression, diagnosing plays quickly and cutting off angles before backs can turn upfield. That physicality complements his sticky coverage skills, making him a rare blend of toughness and technique.

It’s a balance the Giants have lacked in their secondary for years. He has the quick feet to mirror slot receivers and the mentality to play downhill, which makes him invaluable in today’s NFL where versatility is everything.

Dru Phillips was targeted SEVEN times in coverage against the Chargers…



He allowed 2 receptions for 10 yards and had an INT. pic.twitter.com/inBbjfJpJ6 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 29, 2025

Consistency is the next step

Like many young players, Phillips has dealt with stretches of inconsistency. He flashed promise as a rookie in 2024 but battled through injuries that limited his development. Early this season, there were hiccups as well, but Sunday’s outing against Los Angeles showed what he looks like when everything comes together.

For Phillips, the next step is about stacking performances. He doesn’t need to be perfect every week, but if he can reduce lapses in coverage and continue reading plays with precision, he has all the tools to become an All-Pro.

A long-term cornerstone for the defense

At just 23, Phillips has already taken significant strides in his second season. The Giants’ defense has been searching for reliable playmakers who can change momentum in an instant, and Phillips is showing he can be that player.

For a team that has missed far too often in the middle rounds of the draft, finding a player like Phillips feels like finally striking gold. If he continues on this trajectory, the Giants may have uncovered a long-term cornerstone in the secondary — one who brings both grit and flair to a defense that desperately needs both.