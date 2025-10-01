Giants could turn to unexpected contributor at wide receiver

The New York Giants lost more than just a receiver when Malik Nabers went down with a torn ACL — they lost the heartbeat of their passing game. The second-year wideout had already carved out a massive role as the offense’s focal point, the kind of weapon defenses keyed on every snap. Without him, the Giants are staring at a gaping void and searching for answers.

Searching for a spark

Naturally, the first names to come up are veterans. Darius Slayton has been in this spot before, sliding into the WR1 role out of necessity, while Wan’Dale Robinson offers shiftiness in space and a knack for moving the chains. But neither has Nabers’ game-breaking ability, and neither alone can mask his absence.

That leaves the door open for an unexpected contributor. Enter Beaux Collins, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame who may suddenly find himself thrust into the spotlight.

Collins’ preseason flashes

Collins didn’t arrive with the fanfare of a first-round pick, but he made noise during preseason. His highlight moment was an 80-yard reception from Russell Wilson — a play that showcased both his separation skills and his vertical threat potential. It wasn’t perfect, as he also struggled with a few drops, but the raw ability was obvious.

For a Giants offense desperate for another big-play option, that matters. Collins gives them something different: a young receiver who can stretch the field and demand defensive attention, even if he’s still ironing out the inconsistencies in his game.

Opportunity created by uncertainty

The Giants’ wide receiver depth chart is in flux. Jalin Hyatt, the speedster drafted to be a deep threat, has yet to lock down a consistent role (he probably never will). Slayton provides steady production but doesn’t scare defenses the same way Nabers did. Robinson works best underneath.

That creates a path for Collins to earn real snaps beyond his current role on special teams. If he continues to show separation ability and makes the most of limited targets, coaches may have no choice but to expand his opportunities.

A chance to seize the moment

Football often rewards the players who step up when chaos hits. Collins, an undrafted free agent with little to lose, now finds himself with a shot to rewrite his story. If he capitalizes, he could give rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart another target to grow with as the Giants try to salvage their season.

It’s a long road from special teams contributor to reliable receiving threat, but Collins has already shown flashes that suggest it’s possible. With Nabers sidelined, the Giants need someone unexpected to fill the void — and Collins may just be the name nobody saw coming.