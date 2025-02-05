Giants’ top quarterback prospect ‘such a good fit’ for Brian Daboll

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With the Giants sitting at third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, speculation has been swirling about which quarterback they could target. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has dominated the headlines, but another name keeps surfacing—Miami’s Cam Ward. ESPN analyst Matt Miller specifically highlighted Ward as a “good fit” for Brian Daboll’s offense, pointing out that his skill set aligns well with what the Giants’ head coach has traditionally run in the past.

Ward’s Playmaking Ability Could Unlock Daboll’s Offense

The Giants’ offense in 2024 was largely stripped down out of necessity. With an underwhelming quarterback situation and a lack of playmakers, Daboll leaned on a more conservative, west coast-style approach that relied on short, quick passes to mitigate pressure. That wasn’t his ideal vision, though.

At his core, Daboll prefers an aggressive, downfield passing attack—something he implemented with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

That’s exactly where Ward fits in. The 6’2″ signal-caller brings an exciting, explosive element with his ability to push the ball downfield while still maintaining solid accuracy in the intermediate game.

In 2024, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, completing 67.2% of his passes. He also showcased mobility, adding 336 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His combination of arm strength, improvisational ability, and willingness to attack defenses deep makes him an intriguing option for the Giants.

Daboll Needs a Quarterback Who Can Extend Plays

One of the biggest issues for the Giants’ offense last season was their inability to extend plays when things broke down. The offensive line struggled, and neither Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, more Tommy DeVito was able to consistently create outside of structure. Ward, however, thrives when things go off-script. He’s excellent at navigating the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield, and making something out of nothing.

That ability alone could make Daboll much more comfortable dialing up aggressive play-action concepts, deep shots, and rollouts—something he had to shy away from in 2024. With Malik Nabers already in place as a go-to weapon, Ward would have an ideal deep threat to maximize his arm talent.

Would the Giants Pull the Trigger on Ward at Third Overall?

While the Giants have been heavily linked to Sanders, their interest in Ward seems legitimate. If they believe he has the higher ceiling and can operate Daboll’s scheme at a high level, he could very well be the pick, assuming he’s there at 3rd overall. New York needs a quarterback who can take control of the offense, stretch the field, and get them back to playing with an attacking mindset.

If the Giants want to bet on upside, Ward might just be their guy.