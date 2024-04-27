Giants: Top 3 targets entering Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants addressed a few major positions of need through the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft. After selecting an elite playmaker in the first round, the Giants added talent to their secondary on Day 2. They have three picks remaining entering Day 3 of the draft while some intriguing targets remain on the board for the taking.

Is it finally time for the Giants to take a quarterback?

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Spencer Rattler of South Carolina (2) throws the ball during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Six quarterbacks flew off the board in the first round of the NFL draft but not a single one was taken on Day 2. Entering Day 3, there are some intriguing developmental quarterback prospects available for the Giants to consider taking.

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler stands out as the top quarterback remaining. He was a projected Day 2 pick and some believed he could go as early as the second round. Heading into the fourth round, he’s still available, and could be a top fit for the Giants.

Outside of Rattler exists a group of other quarterback prospects who are more developmental, like FSU’s Jordan Travis, Tennessee’s Joe Milton, and Tulane’s Michael Pratt. These three players are considered to have backup upside. Perhaps the Giants could spend a late-round pick on a quarterback as a flyer.

The Giants can still add playmakers on offense

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) catches the ball as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With veteran WR Darius Slayton holding out and having just one year left on his contract, the Giants could choose to double-dip at wide receiver in this draft to give themselves a long-term option. UNC WR Tez Walker is an intriguing option because his playing style mimics that of Slayton. Walker could be drafted in a similar range that Slayton was (Round 5) and overtake him long-term as one of the Giants’ starting wideouts.

If the Giants want to add more talent to their backfield, they could draft a potential starting-caliber talent with Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright. He’s one of the best prospects still available entering Day 3 and could serve as an excellent change of pace back alongside Devin Singletary in New York’s backfield. Wright rushed for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

With Darren Waller’s future uncertain, the Giants could opt to draft his potential replacement on Day 3. Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders shockingly fell in the draft despite having an early Day 2 projection. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher totaled 45 receptions for 682 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Is it time to bolster the trenches?

Nov 28, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first three rounds of the draft, the Giants added talent at skill positions. Considering the team’s lack of depth in the trenches, that could become their next area of focus.

Defensively, there are still some interior linemen whom Big Blue could target. Mekhi Wingo out of LSU, Brandon Dorlus out of Oregon, and Leonard Taylor out of Miami are three options early on Day 3. A bit later in the draft they could target names such as Jaden Crumedy out of Mississippi State, Khristian Boyd out of Northern Iowa, and Myles Murphy out of UNC.

Or the Giants could opt to add big men on offense. Christian Jones out of Texas and Tylan Grable out of UCF are interesting offensive tackle prospects. On the interior, Boston College’s Christian Mahogany is shockingly still available and could be a priority target as soon as the fourth round begins.