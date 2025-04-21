Giants to select star pass-rusher 3rd overall if everything ‘goes as planned’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are just days away from making one of the most pivotal selections in recent franchise history. With the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the spotlight is squarely on general manager Joe Schoen, and all signs point to one clear direction: best player available.

That player, according to multiple insiders, including NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, is Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

All Signs Point to Carter

With Travis Hunter likely off the board within the first two picks, the Giants are expected to pivot toward their next top-rated talent—Carter, who is the most explosive pure pass rusher in this year’s class. Despite foot and shoulder issues last season, Schoen downplayed the severity of those injuries during his recent press conference, giving the green light for Carter to remain a legitimate top-three target.

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

And it’s easy to see why.

In 2024, Carter put together an absurd stat line: 66 pressures, 13 sacks, and 39 tackles across just 350 pass-rushing snaps. That kind of production, paired with his age (just 21), screams untapped upside. He has the kind of burst off the edge that forces quarterbacks to rethink their internal clocks—and that’s a game-changer.

A New-Look Front Seven

Imagine this: Dexter Lawrence wrecking the interior, Brian Burns screaming off the edge, and Carter flying in from the opposite side—while Kayvon Thibodeaux rotates in and keeps offenses guessing. That’s not just depth. That’s devastation.

While Carter’s run-stopping technique still needs refinement, his ability to win with speed, leverage, and pure athleticism gives the Giants something they’ve lacked: a real identity on defense. With Wink Martindale out and Shane Bowen still implementing his scheme, having versatile, high-ceiling talent like Carter makes life easier for everyone.

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

A “Best Player Available” Mindset

The Giants are in no position to swing and miss. They’ve spent the offseason shoring up weak spots, but the draft is where they can land foundational stars. Carter isn’t just a short-term upgrade—he’s a long-term anchor. He gives them flexibility, fear factor, and fits the mold of what Schoen and Brian Daboll want this team to become.

Multiple analysts believe this is the direction New York is leaning, and barring a trade-down or surprise quarterback swing, Carter seems like the smart—and safe—bet.

If the Giants do indeed pull the trigger, they’ll be investing in a player who can change the complexion of their defense for years to come.