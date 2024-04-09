Giants three-round mock draft revamps their offense with playmaking talent

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the New York Giants are facing a prime opportunity to rebuild their offense through this year’s draft. Currently holding the No. 6 overall pick, the Giants will have an opportunity to grab an elite playmaking prospect in the first round of this year’s draft.

Upgrading the offense should be the priority for the Giants. They were abysmal on the offensive side of the ball last season and are lacking talent at a few key positions. In this three-round mock draft, the Giants revamp their offense and add playmaking talent to the lineup.

Giants draft elite wide receiver prospect in the first round

First Round, Pick No. 6 Overall: LSU WR Malik Nabers

The debate for the Giants’ first-round pick is whether they should take a quarterback or a wide receiver. In this mock, the top quarterbacks are off the board, and the Giants take the best consolation prize there is — LSU wideout Malik Nabers.

Nabers is a dynamic playmaker who totaled 89 receptions for 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. He’s one of the best offensive weapons in this year’s draft class and could immediately upgrade Big Blue’s passing attack.

Finding the answer to Darren Waller’s question in Round 2

Second Round, Pick No. 47 Overall: Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

Uncertainty surrounds the G-Men’s tight end position with veteran TE Darren Waller still contemplating whether or not he wants to play football in 2024. He has been considering retiring this offseason and has yet to make a decision on his future. The Giants decide for him and draft his successor in the second round of this mock draft.

Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders is among the top tight ends in this year’s draft class. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass-catcher contains excellent athleticism, running a 4.69s 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. He caught 45 receptions for 682 yards and two touchdowns this season for Texas. Sanders could add a dynamic element to the Giants’ offense as they prepare for life without Waller.

READ MORE: Will Giants QB Daniel Jones be ready to start by Week 1?

Adding depth and long-term planning on the offensive line

Third Round, Pick No. 70 Overall: UConn OG Christian Haynes

The Giants added a new starter on the interior of the offensive line this offseason, signing veteran guard Jon Runyan to a three-year deal. However, long-term, they still need answers up front. Adding UConn guard Christian Haynes could give them a long-term solution at right guard.

Haynes could serve as a valuable depth piece during his rookie season or even manage to steal playing time as a potential starter at one of the guard spots if Evan Neal does not pan out in that position. Haynes was a Senior Bowl standout who will be entering the NFL with plenty of experience, having logged 3,183 snaps at right guard for the Huskies over the past four years. This could make Haynes a day-one starter for the Giants or a long-term solution on the offensive line which has hampered this team for years.