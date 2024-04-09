Will Giants QB Daniel Jones be ready to start by Week 1?

Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ top brass has repeatedly stated that, if he is healthy, Daniel Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2024. However, Jones’ health is still a major question mark, which has prompted the front office to scout this year’s top quarterback prospects with the blessing of owner John Mara.

Even if the Giants do draft a quarterback in the first round, Jones could still be the Week 1 starter if he is healthy. Starting Jones would give the rookie quarterback more time to grow and develop before being exposed to the trials of the NFL. But will Jones be healthy and ready to go in Week 1?

Giants GM uncertain when Daniel Jones will return to the lineup

When asked about Jones’ recovery progress, general manager Joe Schoen declined to give a definitive answer about when his quarterback would return to the lineup:

“I think I said at the Combine that every patient is different, and you can’t really predict if swelling is going to occur or if there’s a setback,” general manager Joe Schoen said about Jones being ready for training camp at the NFL Annual Meeting (h/t Giants.com). “He’s on the right track right now. Again, we just have to – it’s day-by-day and week-by-week. You just don’t know how he’s going to react as we ramp it up and he starts to do more. Hopefully there’s no setbacks.”

While the team is hoping there are no setbacks in Jones’ recovery, they are preparing for the possibility. They signed veteran free-agent QB Drew Lock to a one-year deal this offseason. Lock will serve as Jones’ backup but could find himself on the field in Week 1 if Jones has any setbacks.

READ MORE: Giants trade up to grab controversial QB4 in latest mock draft

Should the Giants expect Jones to be ready by Week 1?

Jones tore his ACL on November 5th in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He subsequently missed the final eight weeks of the season and has since been on his road to recovery.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Jones’ recovery timetable was projected to be 8-10 months immediately following the successful surgery to repair his torn ACL. Eight months of recovery would have Jones back in time for the start of training camp in July. A 10-month recovery wouldn’t have him ready to play until about the start of the regular season in September.

With this timetable, Jones should be ready to suit up in Week 1. But if he misses training camp while recovering, the Giants may not feel comfortable putting Jones back on the field at the start of the regular season without having practiced with the team and ramped up for game speed throughout camp.