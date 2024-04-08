Giants trade up to grab controversial QB4 in latest mock draft

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have expressed interest in drafting one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class. However, holding the No. 6 overall pick, the Giants will be unlikely to stay put and have one of the top quarterbacks fall into their laps. If they want to draft a quarterback, they will likely need to trade up.

But trading up will come with its own challenges. Teams picking behind the Giants are competing to move up in the order and leapfrog New York to steal their quarterback prospect. Plus, quarterbacks are expected to come off the board with each of the first three selections, so the Giants would likely need to settle for the consensus fourth-ranked quarterback in the draft class. Moving up to draft that quarterback would undoubtedly be met with controversy.

Giants trade up for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy in latest SNY mock draft

Connor Hughes of SNY recently published a mock draft that had the Giants being aggressive and trading up to take the draft class’s fourth quarterback, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy:

“The Giants must be aggressive if they want their new franchise quarterback,” Hughes wrote. “This trade is that. It might seem like an overpay based on most draft charts, but that’s what happens when you’re dealing for a quarterback.”

McCarthy has seen a rise in draft stock during the pre-draft process. Formerly considered to be a day-two target, McCarthy is now expected to be drafted inside the top five. He could be the fourth player to come off the board and, if the Giants want to draft McCarthy, they will likely need to trade up to the fourth overall pick to do so.

Connor Hughes’ Projected Trade Package for J.J. McCarthy:

Cardinals receive: No. 6 (first round), No. 70 (third round), 2025 second-round

Giants receive: No. 4 (first round)

What could McCarthy bring to the Giants?

McCarthy could bring clarity to the Giants’ quarterback situation which is currently clouded in mystery and uncertainty. Daniel Jones tore his ACL during the 2023 season just months after signing a long-term contract extension. Reports indicate that Jones’ injury has New York looking to pivot and build around a rookie quarterback for the future.

Perhaps McCarthy could be the quarterback that Big Blue builds around. The 21-year-old won a National Championship for Michigan this past season after throwing for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 15 games.

Drafting a quarterback in the first round would pave the way for the Giants to take a wide receiver in the second round. In Hughes’ mock draft, he had New York selecting FSU WR Keon Coleman with the No. 47 overall pick. Pairing Coleman with McCarthy could be an exciting proposition for the G-Men.

Any trade-up for a quarterback will be a boom-or-bust move for the Giants. They will need to sacrifice a well of assets to grab the quarterback they desire, but hitting on that position in the draft is like hitting the lottery. When a team gets it right, they’re set for the future.

But if they draft the wrong quarterback, they could be stuck in a rebuilding phase for many more years to come. The Giants will need to find a trade partner and decide if the price tag to move up is worth it for their desired quarterback prospect.