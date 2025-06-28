Giants’ third-year receiver added 25 pounds in the offseason: ‘That’s what darkness does to you’

The 2024 season did not go as hoped for Jalin Hyatt and the New York Giants. The former 2023 third-round pick was expected to take a step forward in the second season of his career, but instead saw a major regression.

After totaling 23 receptions for 373 yards as a rookie, Hyatt saw his numbers fall to just eight receptions with 62 yards. It was a majorly disappointing season, however, Hyatt has worked hard this offseason to improve his game as he prepares for a bounce-back campaign in 2025.

Jalin Hyatt says he has added about 25 pounds this offseason

During a recent appearance on the Giants Huddle Podcast, Hyatt opened up about his process this offseason as he prepares for a crucial third campaign. Hyatt noted that he added size this offseason and is preparing to be more physical.

“I played at like 170, 171 last year, I’m about 194, 195 now,” Hyatt said. “I’m telling you, that’s what darkness does to you. It changes you.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The disappointing results of last season clearly had an effect on Hyatt. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Hyatt had “mentally checked out” during last season after “clashing” with many of the Giants’ top decision-makers.

That “darkness,” however, has seemed to spark a newfound energy and optimism for the 23-year-old.

The Giants are hoping for a breakout from Hyatt in 2025

With Russell Wilson taking over as the Giants’ new starting quarterback, there is optimism for Hyatt to have a breakout campaign. Wilson is among the NFL’s best deep passing quarterbacks — a trait that was lacking from the previous quarterback room.

Hyatt is a speedy deep-threat receiver whose skill set could never be properly utilized or maximized with the Giants’ last quarterback room. But now, with Wilson under center, Hyatt could receive more accurate targets downfield.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Wilson and Hyatt have already begun developing chemistry together. Wilson told the media that he believes Hyatt has “untapped” potential during his introductory press conference. The two then got together for private workouts in Los Angeles, then connected several times throughout the spring in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

If there was one flaw standing out in Hyatt’s game over the last two seasons, it was his lack of size and physicality. With the added mass to his frame, he should be able to play a more physical brand of football, hopefully leading to a breakout in 2025.