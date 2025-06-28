Giants could still add starting right guard through free agency

The New York Giants didn’t do much this offseason to upgrade their offensive line. Despite the right guard position being a clear weakness entering the offseason, Big Blue is running back the same starting five in 2025.

However, it’s not too late for the Giants to potentially upgrade at right guard. One veteran free agent could step in as an impact addition.

Giants could upgrade at right guard with Brandon Scherff

Former All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff is still available despite being considered among the top players to hit the open market this offseason.

The 33-year-old is a proven veteran with established pedigree. Despite this, he has been unable to find a new home for the upcoming season.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Scherff proved to still be a capable starter. He earned a 64.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade across 1,013 snaps. His play was particularly strong in pass protection, where he scored a 74.5 PFF pass-blocking grade (ranking 19th among all guards) and did not surrender a single sack.

Greg Van Roten is the current projected starter at right guard on the Giants’ offensive line. While he is a capable stop gap starter, Scherff would undoubtedly be an upgrade.

Sighing the former five-time Pro Bowler could significantly improve the Giants’ pass protection.