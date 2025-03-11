Giants think price for right guard in free agency is ‘too high’

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have made a flurry of moves at the start of free agency, signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland among others. However, they still would like to make some upgrades on the offensive line after the group broke down last season.

The Giants feel that the right guard market is too pricey

However, the Giants may not be willing to sign a right guard due to the high price that they are coming with. According to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, the team feels as though the prices are “too high” for what is available.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Top-of-the-market free-agent right guard Will Fries signed with the Vikings on a five-year, $88 million contract — seemingly well outside the Giants’ budget. Veteran James Daniels also signed a deal worth $8 million per season. The guard market is thinning out with many of the top options signing massive contracts elsewhere.

The Giants had Greg Van Roten as their right guard last season and he was not particularly great. He allowed 35 pressures and seven sacks and committed five penalties. Pro Football Focus assessed him an overall grade of 63.4.

There has been talk about the possibility of moving Evan Neal to right guard next season to see if that can help turn his career around. The former first-round pick has struggled immensely in his career as a right tackle and maybe moving him to his natural guard position will help his play improve.

The Giants are continuing to make changes to their offensive line

New York made a ton of changes to the offensive line last offseason. They signed Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr. in free agency, and while the group overall had improved from the season before, they began to really struggle once Andrew Thomas went down with a season-ending lisfranc injury.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The right guard market is a fairly underwhelming group, though the Giants could take their chances on someone like Mekhi Becton, Teven Jenkins, or Brandon Scherff to fill in the right guard void. The Giants are clearly reluctant to commit a ton of money to a position that has undergone several changes over the years, so chances are that they will either bring in someone on a cheap deal or stick with their internal options.

Nevertheless, the market changes constantly, and if the prices around the right guards begin to drop, perhaps New York will be in the thick of the market for the coveted position on the frontlines.