Giants take premier pass rusher with No. 3 pick in latest mock draft

The New York Giants can’t go wrong with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are positioned to land either a potential franchise quarterback or an elite, instant-impact prospect at the top of the class.

Giants take Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter in latest PFF mock draft

The latest mock draft by Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus had the Giants landing an elite defensive talent with the No. 3 pick. In this mock draft, the Tennessee Titans took Miami QB Cam Ward first overall, and the Cleveland Browns took Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders second overall.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With each of the top two quarterbacks off the board, the Giants would have a difficult decision to make, picking between Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter. In this mock draft, they opted for the latter:

“It’s hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete,” Liskiewitz said of the selection. “If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick.”

The Giants held an extensive, private meeting with Carter during Penn State’s Pro Day. The pass-rushing extraordinaire did not participate in the Pro Day due to an injury, however, he still had an opportunity to meet with the Giants’ top brass and leave a good impression with under a month to go until draft day.

Giants could form an elite defensive line with Carter

Carter has the potential to be a dominant pass-rushing force at the next level. Pairing him with Brian Burns and placing him alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence would give the Giants one of the best defensive lines in the NFL on paper.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In 2024, Carter led the nation with 24 tackles for loss and added 12.0 sacks and 68 combined tackles en route to being named an All-American. According to PFF, Carter’s 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 ranked second among FBS edge defenders.

Although the Giants already have two starting edge rushers in Burns and Thibodeaux, they could surely make room for a player of Carter’s caliber on their defensive line.