Giants spent ‘considerable time’ with intriguing Day 2 pass-rusher prospect

An NFL team can never have enough good pass rushers. The New York Giants know this as well as anyone. They have been pouring assets into the defensive line over the last several offseasons, and that trend could continue in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants have been scouting some of the top pass rushers in the upcoming draft class.

The Giants spent “considerable time” with Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

Texas A&M EDGE/DL Shemar Stewart has been a draft board riser after a spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. His athletic testing may have caught the Giants’ attention. According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, the Giants have been spending “considerable time” with Stewart:

“I’m told defensive line coaches from the Giants and the Jets spent considerable time with Texas A&M DL/edge Shemar Stewart prior to the Aggies’ Pro Day in College Station yesterday, per sources,” Stapleton reported on X.

Some outlets and analysts view Stewart as a first-round pick, however, others feel as though he has a chance to be available on Day 2. Pro Football Focus has him ranked as the No. 27 player on their Big Board, but describes him as a Day 2 prospect due to his lack of production at the collegiate level.

Could the Giants target Stewart on Day 2 of the draft?

At 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, Stewart is built like a dominant NFL edge rusher. He pairs size with elite athleticism, posting a 10.0 relative athletic score (RAS) at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which ranked first out of 1,908 DEs from 1987 to 2025. Stewart ran a 4.59s 40-yard dash and posted a 40-inch vertical jump, demonstrating his speed and explosiveness.

That explosiveness shows up on his game film. Stewart plays with a blend of power and quickness. However, despite his rare tangible traits, Stewart lacked production at the collegiate level. In 2024, he totaled just 1.5 sacks with 5.5 tackles for loss and 31 tackles.

Because of his size and athleticism, Stewart seems like the perfect candidate to see major growth at the next level while developing under the tutelage of NFL coaching. He has the traits that can’t be taught. In the right situation, Stewart has the potential to become a disruptive force on a defensive line.