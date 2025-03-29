Giants can open up $22 million in cap space and now they have no choice

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants don’t have much of a choice—they’re going to need to open up serious cap space over the coming weeks.

Currently sitting with just around $5 million in available cap room, the Giants still need to account for their 2025 rookie draft class and Russell Wilson’s newly signed deal. That means restructuring is not just an option—it’s a necessity.

The Obvious Cap Flex: Thomas and Lawrence

By max restructuring the contracts of cornerstone left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, the Giants can create a cushion of $22 million in salary space. These are two players the Giants view as long-term foundational pieces, so pushing money down the line isn’t going to cause panic in the front office.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence and Thomas are as steady as they come, and unlike riskier restructures, this one feels like borrowing cash from a friend you know will pay you back—no sweat, no surprises.

Russell Wilson’s Deal: Cheaper Than Expected

Russell Wilson’s contract hasn’t officially hit the books yet, but it’s far more team-friendly than many expected. The one-year deal comes in at $10.5 million fully guaranteed, with up to $21 million if he hits every incentive.

That means Wilson would need to do more than just play well—he’d need to lead the Giants back to the playoffs, something that hasn’t happened since 2022. Still, even without all the bells and whistles, the Giants are getting a substantial upgrade under center compared to the Daniel Jones–Drew Lock carousel.

Still Room to Draft a QB?

Despite adding Wilson (and Jameis Winston before him), the Giants haven’t taken quarterback off their draft board. Reports continue to suggest that if they’re truly in love with Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado, they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger with the No. 3 pick.

Wilson offers immediate stability. Sanders, or another young quarterback, could offer long-term hope. The path the Giants choose will depend on whether they’re thinking about this season—or the next five.

Brian Burns: The Break-Glass Option

If the Giants find themselves in a pinch, there’s one more lever they can pull—Brian Burns. The second-year trade acquisition carries significant contract weight, but a max restructure could free up another $16 million in cap space.

The team would prefer not to go down that road unless absolutely necessary, but in a league where injuries and surprise moves happen almost daily, flexibility matters.