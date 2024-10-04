Giants take elite dual-threat Alabama quarterback in 2025 mock draft

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images



The New York Giants could be back in the market for a quarterback next offseason as the team’s 1-3 start has the future of quarterback Daniel Jones in question. If the Giants continue losing this season, they could decide to reboot under center with a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants land Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in mock draft

In a mock draft by Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy, the Giants landed Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the fifth-overall pick. Milroe is a versatile signal-caller whose draft stock has been on a meteoric rise this season. He could end up being a top-10 pick in the draft next offseason and, if the Giants keep losing, they could be in a position to draft him.

Milroe is an elite dual-threat quarterback who has dominated so far this season. He has led the Crimson Tide to a 4-0 record. Through four games, Milroe has totaled 964 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns to one interception, and 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Alabama signal-caller is known for his ability to break tackles and be a threat to score from anywhere on the field with both his arm and his legs. Milroe has a cannon of an arm and a level of agility that is rare to find at his position.

Milroe could be an excellent fit with the Giants

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez recently listed Milroe as one of the top three quarterbacks that the Giants should target in the 2025 draft:

“Milroe would be a good option for the Giants as this offensive line continues to figure itself out because he can escape the pocket and create for himself,” Sanchez wrote. “We’ve seen in just a small sample size what the Washington Commanders have done with Jayden Daniels or what the Philadelphia Eagles have done with Jalen Hurts.”

Comparisons to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels are sure to excite Giants fans about Milroe. Daniels has looked the part of an elite quarterback through the first month of his career, throwing for 897 yards and three touchdowns while completing a record-breaking 82.1% of his passes. He combines his accuracy with next-level athleticism and has added 218 yards and four touchdowns rushing, too.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was a huge fan of Daniels during the pre-draft process and was willing to trade up to draft the LSU product. However, Daniels ultimately wound up in the nation’s capital, and Daboll is now fighting to keep his job. If he is still at the helm in 2025, however, Daboll might find a similar love for Milroe that he found for Daniels:

“Brian Daboll is a creative play-caller,” Sanchez wrote. “Much like how he molded Josh Allen and developed him as a passer while putting him in situations to take advantage of his special physical tools, I think Daboll would do the same for Milroe.”

At 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, and possessing similarly elite athleticism to that of Daniels, Milroe has all of the tools and traits to be molded into a special player at the next level. Daboll could unlock his abilities as a passer and combine them with his tremendous rushing talents. Under Daboll, Milroe could become an elite quarterback for the New York Giants.