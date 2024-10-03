Giants’ GM seems ‘relatively safe’ from firing despite team’s losing

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ season is off to a disastrous start once again as they sit at 1-3 through the first four weeks of the campaign. Coming off a disappointing losing season in 2023-24, the potential of another failure this season has led some fans to speculate about the future of the team’s top brass.

Despite fans feeling like general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll should be on the hot seat this year, reports seem to indicate that they are safe.

Giants GM Joe Schoen reportedly seems “relatively safe” from firing

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports recently published an article breaking down the possible landing spots for legendary head coach Bill Belichick next offseason. Of course, the potential reunion between Belichick and the Giants was brought up, but Vacchiano’s report seemed to indicate that it is unlikely to happen.

Belichick is a head coach who also prefers to serve as the team’s general manager and take complete creative control of the roster-building process. Vacchiano’s report suggests that this is something the Giants likely won’t be interested in because they appear to be confident in the vision Schoen has for the future:

“For another, general manager Joe Schoen seems relatively safe and Mara likes his organizational structure,” Vacchiano wrote. “Belichick, of course, likely wants some measure of control and has never been one for working with a structure.”

Schoen has built a front office with the Giants that seems to be moving as one cohesive unit. The team has had some misses under Schoen’s guidance, however, a few positive decisions have been made. The contract extensions given to LT Andrew Thomas and DT Dexter Lawrence look like excellent deals and Schoen’s regime has uncovered some mid-round gems in the draft like LB Micah McFadden (2022) and CB Dru Phillips (2024).

However, the contract Schoen gave QB Daniel Jones after one decent season has overshadowed most of his success in other departments and caused him and his staff to receive a heavy dosage of criticism. If the Giants do make a change at general manager, it will likely be because of the team’s failures at the quarterback position.

There has not been any indication that Schoen would not be open to working with a different head coach just yet, but his long history of working alongside Daboll is notable. If the Giants do make a change at head coach, there is no guarantee that Schoen would want to stick around to hire another head coach. It could be an all-or-nothing proposition for owner John Mara.

If the Giants do decide to pursue Belichick this offseason, they will be forced to make difficult decisions regarding the direction of the team and the structure of the front office and coaching staff. Such drastic changes could propel long-term success or send the team deeper into its abyss of failures. Regardless, Mara needs to ensure that whatever decision he makes this offseason is the right one.