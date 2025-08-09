Giants surprisingly expected to feature new quarterback in Week 1 of preseason

The New York Giants will waste no time getting their new quarterback, Russell Wilson, into live game action.

According to Art Stapleton of NJ.com, Wilson is expected to start Saturday’s preseason opener at 1 PM.

Building chemistry before the regular season

It was unclear if Wilson would see the field, but the Giants need their first-team offense to gain crucial reps.

Entering the regular season without live-game chemistry would be risky, especially with several offensive jobs on the line.

Wilson has yet to take a snap with his new teammates in a true game setting, making this debut essential.

The Giants can’t afford to delay that process if they want a functional offense when Week 1 arrives.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Coming off a steady but unspectacular 2024

Last season with Pittsburgh, Wilson completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

It wasn’t a spectacular campaign, but it showcased his ability to protect the football and manage an offense effectively.

That skill set will be valuable for a Giants team aiming to stabilize a unit plagued by inconsistency last year.

The preseason opener offers Wilson a chance to test timing with new receivers and assess protection from the line.

Protecting the new franchise quarterback

Expect the Giants to field their first-string offensive line in front of Wilson to safeguard his health in the pocket.

Throwing him behind a backup unit would invite unnecessary risk, especially in August when hits can derail a season early.

This game will also give coaches a clearer sense of how the line holds up against starting-caliber defenders.

For a team that struggled with pass protection last year, this is a vital early evaluation opportunity.

Spotlight also on Jaxson Dart’s preseason introduction

First-round pick Jaxson Dart is also expected to make his preseason debut in Saturday’s matchup.

While Wilson will handle the opening series or two, fans are eager to see how Dart adjusts under live NFL pressure.

Dart’s development is a long-term project, but preseason snaps are invaluable for speeding up his learning curve.

Facing opposing defenses, even in a limited role, will test his decision-making and composure against NFL speed.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An important first step for the offense

Saturday’s game is more than a preseason formality—it’s an early checkpoint in building an offense that can compete.

For Wilson, it’s a chance to create trust with his skill players and establish rhythm before the games truly count.

For Dart, it’s the first page in what the Giants hope will be a long and successful NFL career.