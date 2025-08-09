Giants doubling down on struggling lineman could backfire badly

The New York Giants’ offensive line already feels like it’s walking a tightrope without a safety net beneath it.

One injury to Andrew Thomas could send the entire structure crashing down, forcing patchwork solutions into critical starting roles.

This fragile balance puts even more pressure on 26-year-old center John Michael Schmitz to finally reach his potential.

Schmitz’s struggles through two seasons

A second-round pick in 2023, Schmitz has yet to establish himself as a reliable pass protector in the NFL.

Last season, he logged 983 snaps but surrendered 28 pressures and six sacks, far too many for a starting center.

Some of that blame falls on the Giants’ constant guard rotation, which has forced Schmitz to adjust to moving parts.

But his own issues — particularly against powerful interior linemen — have repeatedly stalled drives and disrupted the pocket.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants are sticking with their investment

Despite the struggles, the Giants are showing full confidence in Schmitz heading into his third season.

“John Michael Schmitz isn’t going anywhere,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported during training camp.

The team has doubled down on him as the starting center, hoping experience and stability will finally unlock his upside.

They believe his football IQ and understanding of protections can outweigh his lack of size at the position.

Russell Wilson’s arrival could help

The addition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson might indirectly boost Schmitz’s performance in pass protection.

Wilson’s ability to diagnose blitzes pre-snap and adjust protections could ease some of the pressure on the interior.

A quarterback who gets the ball out quickly can mask certain protection issues and help linemen win their matchups.

Still, Schmitz will need to prove he can anchor against top-tier defensive tackles without consistently being driven backward.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The key to keeping the offense afloat

If Thomas stays healthy and Schmitz takes a step forward, the Giants’ offense has a chance to find rhythm.

But if the center spot remains a liability, even Wilson’s experience won’t save the offense from frequent disruption.

Schmitz’s 2025 season could be the turning point for both his career and the stability of the Giants’ offensive line.