Giants’ Jaxson Dart receives advice from Bills’ MVP quarterback ahead of preseason debut

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is preparing to play in his first NFL preseason game this Saturday.

The Giants will travel to Buffalo this weekend to take on the Bills in their first exhibition match of the summer.

Bills MVP quarterback Josh Allen won’t suit up on Saturday, but Dart will. All eyes will be on the rookie first-rounder as he gets his first taste of the NFL.

Dart has been preparing for this moment, making progress in head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive scheme, and receiving mentorship from a number of NFL greats — including Allen.

While speaking with the media this week, Dart revealed that he has received advice from Allen on how to succeed in Daboll’s system. Allen played under the tutelage of Daboll from 2018 to 2021, when the Giants’ head coach was formerly the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daboll’s system can be complex and difficult to grasp for a young player. But Allen figured it out and turned into a star. Now it’s Dart’s turn to see if he can manage the same success.

“Yeah, I talked to Josh [Allen] a few days after I got drafted,” Dart revealed. “He’s been somebody who I’ve really looked up to and since coming here, just watching a ton of his tape and how he was able to operate Coach Dabs’ system. It’s going to be kind of a surreal feeling to be on the same field as him.”

Despite a shaky start to the summer, Dart has made progress in Daboll’s system and taken steps forward in his development during training camp.

However, it’s one thing to find success on the practice field, and it’s another to find success in a game setting. The preseason will be an interesting challenge for Dart as he prepares to eventually take over as the Giants’ franchise quarterback.