Giants’ superstar receiver pushing front office to draft dual-threat quarterback

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are likely to draft a quarterback at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the decision of which one continues to stir debate behind the scenes. However, one voice that’s beginning to stand out from the crowd belongs to the team’s budding superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has his sights set on one man: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Nabers made his feelings clear, according to Milroe, on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, publicly backing him as his preferred choice. The two already share chemistry off the field, and Nabers is confident they can build something special on it.

Malik Nabers Wants His Guy

Nabers, the Giants’ prized rookie from the 2024 class, wasted no time proving his value. He put up 84 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his first NFL season, becoming the clear WR1 for Big Blue and one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise inconsistent offense.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That kind of production has given him not just credibility, but influence—especially when it comes to identifying the kind of quarterback that fits his game.

Enter Jalen Milroe.

What Milroe Brings to the Table

Milroe may not be the polished passer some evaluators hope for, but his skill set is dripping with untapped potential. The Alabama dual-threat star posted 2,834 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2024. On the ground, he rushed for 879 yards and added 21 touchdowns, offering a level of mobility that can change the dynamics of an offense in an instant.

He’s a true downfield thrower with a cannon for an arm, posting one of the best deep-ball completion rates in college football. What he lacks in short and intermediate touch, he makes up for with escapability, improvisation, and chunk plays in the vertical game.

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A Year to Grow

The Giants are in a position where they can afford to let a rookie quarterback develop behind veteran Russell Wilson. Milroe would be an ideal candidate to sit and learn for a season under the guidance of Brian Daboll—who helped shape Josh Allen into a star—and Wilson, who won a Super Bowl and knows what it takes to lead a team.

This scenario allows the Giants to take a shot on a high-upside talent without rushing his development. Milroe needs refinement, but with his physical tools and the right infrastructure, he could evolve into a long-term starter.

Giants’ Big Decision

While the Giants continue to weigh their options, having a trusted weapon like Nabers already vouch for Milroe may influence the conversation in the war room. Building around your top offensive players is often a wise move, especially when the quarterback and wide receiver can grow together. With the chemistry already established and the ceiling sky-high, Milroe could be the exact lottery ticket this franchise has been searching for.