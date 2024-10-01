Giants’ superstar defender a hot trade discussion among opposing fans

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the New York Giants getting off to a slow 1-3 start to the season, the discussions surrounding the team’s available players on the market will only heat up as the trade deadline approaches.

Giants’ Dexter Lawrence has become swirled in the rumor mill

Their slow start has made fans of opposing teams dream of acquiring some of New York’s premiere talents. The Purple Persuasion, a Minnesota Vikings fan account on X, posted a photo of Giants’ star Dexter Lawrence shaking hands with Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and vouched for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make a trade for the star defensive tackle.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Vikings manhandled the Giants in the season opener by a score of 28-6. Quarterback Sam Darnold and the Vikings have been the league’s biggest surprise to begin the 2024 season, as they are currently undefeated at 4-0 and have the fourth-most points per game at 29.0.

The Giants’ struggles over the years could force them to make difficult decisions

On the surface, it would seem outrageous for the Giants to part with their best player, as he is what makes their defense so imposing. The Giants added Brian Burns this offseason to pair him with Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux and form an elite pass-rush trio.

However, New York has been one of the worst teams in the league since last season, and they are on track to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL again this season. Therefore, they may need to move off of some of their larger contracts in order to make additions to a team that desperately needs them, but it is unlikely that Lawrence would be in consideration for such a move.

Lawrence has been a stud for the Giants

Lawrence, who was the Giants first-round draft pick in 2019, is playing on a four-year, $87 million contract extension he signed last offseason. He has a cap hit of nearly $24 million next season. Trading Lawrence would only save Big Blue about $7.4 million this season but also add a $21.4 million dead cap penalty to their books in 2025. Their out in Lawrence’s contract does not come until 2026 when they are able to free up over $20 million by moving their star.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year defensive tackle has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. This season, he has continued to be a difference maker, recording three sacks and 18 pressures while having an outstanding PFF grade of 89.9.

Moving Lawrence is the last thing the Giants would want to do, as he is one of the game’s premier players at his position and a guy that they feel can be built around on the defense. It is highly unlikely that they would even think about shipping him off, especially given that they are still trying to build a team that can return to the playoffs as soon as possible.